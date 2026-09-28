Klar Singapore Highlights Acoustic Installations In Two Healthcare Consultation Settings

Klar Singapore has shared details of two recent healthcare-related projects involving the use of acoustic panels in consultation spaces

- Stella Wong

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SINGAPORE, September 2026 - Klar Singapore has shared details of two recent healthcare-related projects involving the use of acoustic panels in consultation spaces at KKH Admiralty Medical Centre and MD Family Clinic. The installations focused on sound absorption while taking into account the visual requirements of each interior.

Acoustic treatment can form part of the planning process for consultation rooms, treatment areas, and other healthcare spaces. Depending on the layout and design requirements, an acoustical wall panel may be considered alongside other sound-absorbing materials. In other settings, an acoustic ceiling panel may also form part of an overall acoustic strategy.

For the two projects highlighted by Klar Singapore, the company supplied products from its KlarTM Grooves range. Each installation used different colours and responded to the needs of the individual consultation environment.

Acoustic Treatment at KKH Admiralty Medical Centre

At KKH Admiralty Medical Centre, KlarTM Grooves panels were installed in two consultation rooms used by children with autism.

The project used KlarTM Grooves in two colours: Snow [CM01] and Peridot [VD04]. According to the project brief, the aim was to improve the acoustic environment within the consultation rooms while incorporating the panels into the existing interior.

Managing sound within consultation spaces can be relevant when rooms are used for conversations, assessments, and interactions between healthcare professionals, patients, and accompanying family members. Acoustic treatment may help address reflected sound within an enclosed room, depending on factors such as room size, surface materials, furnishings, placement, and the amount of acoustic material installed.

The KKH Admiralty Medical Centre project focused specifically on the two consultation rooms rather than making changes across the wider medical centre.

Feedback supplied with the project brief also addressed the appearance and workmanship of the installation.

“Good job, Klar. Very satisfied with the workmanship. Design is good and the colour is very nice,” said Stella Wong in feedback provided for the project.

The use of Snow and Peridot introduced two different finishes while allowing the acoustic treatment to become part of the room design rather than being treated as a separate decorative element.

KlarTM Grooves Used at MD Family Clinic

A second healthcare installation took place at MD Family Clinic, where KlarTM Grooves in Canary [DY05] was used in consultation rooms.

For this project, the stated objective was to improve sound absorption without disrupting the clinic's existing interior design.

Consultation rooms typically need to accommodate both functional and visual considerations. Adding acoustic materials therefore requires decisions about placement, dimensions, finishes, and how the treatment relates to the rest of the room.

The Canary finish provided a distinct colour choice for the clinic project. According to the information supplied by Klar Singapore, the installation was planned around the existing interior rather than requiring a broader redesign of the consultation rooms.

A Google review from MD Family Clinic also commented on the process of working with the Klar team. The reviewer expressed appreciation for the assistance provided and specifically mentioned the time taken by Klar's sales team to explain the product and respond to questions. The clinic stated that it was satisfied with the final outcome.

Considering Acoustics Alongside Interior Design

The two projects illustrate different approaches to incorporating acoustic materials into healthcare consultation spaces.

At KKH Admiralty Medical Centre, the installation involved two panel colours and focused on consultation rooms used by children with autism. At MD Family Clinic, the project used the Canary finish and placed particular emphasis on adding sound absorption without interfering with the established interior.

Although both projects involved products from the same KlarTM Grooves range, the specifications were not identical. This reflects how acoustic treatments can be selected according to the conditions and design requirements of an individual space rather than through a single standard arrangement.

The effectiveness of any acoustic treatment can also depend on more than the panel product itself. Room dimensions, hard surfaces, furniture, panel coverage, placement, and existing finishes can all influence the acoustic conditions of an interior.

For this reason, acoustic materials are generally considered as one component within the broader planning of a room.

Healthcare Projects Form Part of Klar Singapore's Acoustic Work

The KKH Admiralty Medical Centre and MD Family Clinic installations add to Klar Singapore's portfolio of projects involving acoustic materials in interior environments.

The two examples also show how panel finishes can be selected with both sound absorption and interior appearance in mind. Snow and Peridot were used for the KKH Admiralty Medical Centre project, while Canary was selected for MD Family Clinic.

Rather than applying the same visual treatment to both locations, the projects used different finishes based on their respective interiors and requirements.

Klar Singapore develops acoustic solutions for interior spaces, with its work covering the integration of sound-absorbing materials into different room settings. The company's healthcare-related projects include applications where acoustic considerations need to be addressed alongside everyday use and interior design.

Media Contact

Angie Chuo

Sales Executive

Klar Singapore

WhatsApp: +65 8623 9785



Angie Chuo

Klar Singapore

+65 8623 9785

email us here

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