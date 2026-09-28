Seth Golden Joins Conn Law As An Associate Attorney Representing Injured People Across Georgia

Former civil defense attorney Seth Golden represents Georgia clients in medical malpractice, products liability, trucking accident, and road defect cases.

- Seth GoldenSAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SAVANNAH, Georgia, September 24, 2026, Seth Golden has joined Conn Law as an associate attorney, where he represents injured people across Georgia in medical malpractice, products liability, trucking accident, and road defect cases. Seth Golden is a Georgia personal injury attorney and a former civil defense attorney who represented corporations and insurance companies in state and federal court before joining the firm.At Conn Law, a Georgia personal injury firm with offices in Savannah and Atlanta, Golden draws on years of experience litigating catastrophic injury and complex civil matters. He spent several years as a civil defense attorney at a national defense firm, handling premises liability, trucking accident, environmental and toxic tort, and general liability matters. That work gave him firsthand insight into how insurance companies and large corporations investigate and evaluate claims, which he now uses to anticipate the defense strategy in cases he brings for injured clients.Golden is a graduate of the State Bar of Georgia Young Lawyers Division Leadership Academy and serves as Co-Chair of the Leadership Academy Alumni Committee. He also sits on the Young Lawyers Division's Litigation, Disaster Legal Assistance, Legislative Affairs, and Ethics and Professionalism Committees. Georgia Super Lawyers has named him a "Rising Star," and Best Lawyers has recognized him in "Ones to Watch in America."He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Mercer University School of Law, where he competed on the Mock Trial Team and completed the Advanced Legal Writing Certificate Program. During law school, he clerked for the Honorable M. Yvette Miller of the Georgia Court of Appeals. He earned his B.A. in Political Science, magna cum laude, from LaGrange College, where he played on the baseball team.

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Seth Golden Joins Conn Law as an Associate Attorney Representing Injured People Across Georgia News Provided By Case Engine September 28, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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