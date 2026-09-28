The Veridian At Franciscan Village, A New Chapter In Independent Living

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 92 new residences and a vibrant Town Center will create an elevated lifestyle experience centered on connection, wellness, hospitality and purpose

- Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Franciscan MinistriesLEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Franciscan Village, a Life Plan Community owned and operated by Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago today unveiled the vision for The Veridian at Franciscan Village, a new independent living neighborhood that will bring 92 residences, a vibrant Town Center and an expanded lifestyle experience to the community's 35-acre campus.More than an expansion, The Veridian at Franciscan Village represents a new chapter for Franciscan Village – one that builds on the community's established sense of place while creating new opportunities for residents to connect, pursue their interests, enjoy exceptional dining, focus on wellness and embrace what comes next.“The Veridian at Franciscan Village reflects where senior living is headed and what today's older adults are looking for,” said Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries.“It's about creating an environment where people can live independently, stay connected to the things and people they value, and continue discovering what makes life meaningful. At the same time, it builds on the community and legacy that current residents have created at Franciscan Village.”A New Vision for Independent LivingDesigned around the expectations of today's active older adults, The Veridian at Franciscan Village will introduce 92 thoughtfully designed independent living residences ranging from approximately 875 to 1,585 square feet.At the heart of the new neighborhood will be a vibrant Town Center designed as a social hub for the community. Hospitality-inspired dining venues, welcoming gathering spaces, wellness and fitness amenities, and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor environments will give residents more ways to connect and engage throughout the day.The experience will extend beyond the residences themselves, creating a lifestyle where everyday moments from enjoying a chef-prepared meal with friends to participating in a fitness class, pursuing a creative interest or gathering for coffee become opportunities for connection and discovery.“The way people think about retirement is changing,” said Lindsey Lavery, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Franciscan Ministries.“Today's older adults are looking for more than a beautiful residence. They want choice, convenience, exceptional experiences and a community that reflects the way they want to live. The Veridian at Franciscan Village brings those elements together in a setting that feels distinctly Franciscan Village.”Growth Rooted in PlaceThe name Veridian is inspired by the word verdant, meaning green, flourishing and full of life. It reflects a vision of growth and renewal while honoring the character, history and natural beauty of Franciscan Village.Set amid 35 beautifully landscaped acres, the campus features mature trees, gardens, scenic walking paths and inviting outdoor spaces. The Veridian at Franciscan Village is designed to build upon that setting, bringing together nature, community and architecture in ways that enhance the resident's experience everyday.The expansion also reflects Franciscan Ministries' longstanding commitment to stewardship and care for creation; principles rooted in the Franciscan tradition. Thoughtful planning will honor the character of the campus while creating spaces that support connection, wellness and a strong sense of place.Living Joyfully, Looking ForwardThe Veridian at Franciscan Village is grounded in Franciscan Ministries' mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy and its philosophy of Living Joyfully – a whole-person approach to wellness, purpose, connection and personal growth.Through Joy Lives Here, that philosophy becomes an invitation: an invitation to discover new interests, deepen relationships, remain engaged and make the most of each day.“Senior living is no longer about what people leave behind,” Umanskiy said.“It's about what they're moving toward. The Veridian at Franciscan Village creates a place where residents can continue their stories, pursue what matters to them and experience a strong sense of belonging while remaining connected to the people, places and traditions that make Franciscan Village special.”The Veridian at Franciscan Village will also strengthen the broader Franciscan Village experience by expanding opportunities for connection and engagement across the campus. Its development is part of Franciscan Ministries' long-term commitment to creating vibrant communities that respond to the changing needs of older adults while remaining grounded in mission.Looking AheadPlanning and pre-development activities for The Veridian at Franciscan Village are continuing, with additional details about residences, amenities, dining and future opportunities to be announced as the project progresses.Individuals interested in learning more about The Veridian at Franciscan Village, joining the Priority Club or receiving project updates are encouraged to contact Franciscan Village at 331.253.5040 or theveridian.About Franciscan VillageFranciscan Village is a Life Plan Community owned and operated by Franciscan Ministries, a nonprofit Catholic organization sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, the community offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing, and Rehabilitation in a welcoming environment where residents enjoy meaningful connections, engaging experiences, and exceptional services.Through its philosophy of Living Joyfully, Franciscan Village creates opportunities for residents to live with purpose, wellness, and joy – because Joy Lives Here.For more information, visit franciscanvillage or call 630.517.9288.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that has served older adults for more than 130 years. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, Franciscan Ministries owns, develops, and manages senior living communities that offer exceptional hospitality, personalized services, and a full continuum of care. Through its Living Joyfully philosophy and Joy Lives Here resident invitation, Franciscan Ministries is redefining senior living by creating communities where older adults can live with purpose, connection and peace of mind.In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries' charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries or call 331.318.5200.

Patrick Schuerer

Franciscan Ministries

331-318-5130

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The Veridian at Franciscan Village, a New Chapter in Independent Living News Provided By Franciscan Ministries September 28, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion, World & Regional



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