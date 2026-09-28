Progress Delivery Inc. Expands Elizabeth, NJ Operations Team To Support Growing Freight Coordination Demand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Progress Delivery Inc. expands its Elizabeth, NJ operations team to support freight coordination across regional and nationwide corridors.

- John MesveskasELIZABETH, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Progress Delivery Inc., a freight coordination company headquartered in Elizabeth, New Jersey, today announced the expansion of its operations team at its Elizabeth operations center. The company has opened six new positions across dispatch, fleet readiness, appointment scheduling, freight claims, yard management, and customer routing to support growing demand from shipping teams across regional and nationwide freight corridors.Progress Delivery serves as a single point of coordination for businesses that move freight. Its services cover transportation, including pickup, linehaul, and final-mile coordination; warehousing, including inventory receiving, storage, and release; transload and cross-docking; order fulfillment; customs brokerage documentation support; and parcel consolidation. Instead of leaving clients to manage separate vendors and scattered updates, the company organizes each shipment around clear handoffs, defined ownership, and documented milestones from pickup through delivery."Every shipment changes hands several times. Our job is to make sure each handoff is planned, documented, and visible, so our clients always know what happens next," said John Mesveskas, President of Progress Delivery Inc.The new roles strengthen the company's day-to-day control of freight in motion. Dispatch analysts will monitor assigned corridors and keep milestones and exceptions current. Fleet readiness coordinators will confirm equipment status before each movement. Appointment control specialists will align pickup and delivery schedules across customers, carriers, and facilities. A freight claims examiner will review claim files for completeness, and yard and customer routing staff will keep trailer flow and client instructions organized.The positions are based at the company's Elizabeth operations center, with on-site, hybrid, and office-based arrangements depending on the role. Candidates with experience in dispatch, transportation support, logistics administration, freight claims, or customer operations are encouraged to apply through the careers section of the company's website.Progress Delivery's process follows four stages: defining the move, aligning the route and required documents, managing handoffs, and closing out delivery with a final status record. Before freight advances, each shipment passes defined checkpoints for booking details, route-specific documentation, facility handoff records, and delivery closeout.Leadership of the company includes John Mesveskas, President; Valeria Ortiz, Director of Operations; and Colin Whitaker, Transportation Manager. Together they keep commercial, facility, and transportation decisions connected, so that clients have clear ownership of every shipment from plan to closeout.About Progress Delivery Inc.Progress Delivery Inc. is a freight coordination company based in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The company provides transportation, warehousing, transload and cross-docking, fulfillment, customs brokerage support, and parcel consolidation services for shipping teams across regional and nationwide freight corridors. Its dispatch desk operates Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

John Mesveskas

Progress Delivery Inc

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Progress Delivery Inc. Expands Elizabeth, NJ Operations Team to Support Growing Freight Coordination Demand News Provided By MRC Rocket Inc September 28, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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