KTR Promises To Return 'Pattas' To Farmers Losing Land For Bullet Train

KTR Assures Farmers Affected by Bullet Train Project

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) BRS working president KTR Rama Rao on Monday met with farmers who are allegedly losing land for the Bullet Train Project in Bahadurpally, Shamshabad. Speaking at the event, he promised the farmers that when the party returns to power, their "pattas" (land titles) will be returned.

KTR said, "We have no objection to the bullet train; it will come when it's supposed to, but we won't stay quiet about the real estate scam being done in its name. I give you a firm promise on behalf of our party: after a year and a half, KCR will return with your blessings and will give you your pattas, and after holding a meeting with all our farmer brothers, Karthik Reddy will give you your pattas as your MLA. Karthik Reddy went to the High Court to bring you justice, and through his efforts, you will get your pattas back."

Inspection of Drought-Affected Crops

Earlier on Sunday, KTR inspected dried-up crops along with local farmers on the outskirts of Deshitikyal village in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. KTR interacted with farmers and took stock of the condition of the crops and the difficulties being faced by the farming community due to the dry spell. Former ministers Jagadish Reddy, C Lakshma Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, MLC Naveen Kumar Reddy, former MLAs Marri Janardhan Reddy, Alla Venkateshwar Reddy, along with several BRS leaders, were present with KTR.

KTR Challenges CM on Sircilla Land Allegations

Meanwhile, KT Rama Rao welcomed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Sircilla and said the Chief Minister must answer the questions and problems of the people instead of indulging in political criticism. Nearly three years after coming to power, the Congress government has failed to fulfil its promises, KTR said.

KTR demanded a white paper on the Chief Minister's allegation that 8,000 acres of government land was taken away in Sircilla and that 2,400 acres had been recovered. "The government must disclose the complete details, including the mandal, village, survey numbers, extent of land and names of those involved. If the allegations are true, the government must place the facts before the people. If they cannot be proved, the Chief Minister must apologise to the people of Sircilla." (ANI)

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