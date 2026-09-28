India, Poland Hold JWG Meet To Boost Defence-Industrial Cooperation

India-Poland Defence Cooperation

India and Poland on Monday held a meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) in New Delhi to review and expand institutional, defence, and defence-industrial cooperation. The high-level meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and Poland's Secretary of State and Deputy Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka.

According to an update by the Ministry of Defence in a post on X, the discussions primarily focused on operationalising the Joint Action Plan (2024–2028) agreed upon by both nations. "The India–Poland Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar and Poland's Secretary of State & Deputy Minister Ms Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka in New Delhi on 28 September 2026. The meeting focused on operationalising the Joint Action Plan (2024–2028) and further strengthening institutional, defence and defence industrial cooperation between India and Poland," the Ministry of Defence wrote.

The meeting underscores ongoing efforts between New Delhi and Warsaw to deepen bilateral ties in defence manufacturing, technology sharing, and strategic industrial partnerships.

The India–Poland Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar and Poland's Secretary of State & Deputy Minister Ms Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka in New Delhi on 28 September 2026. The meeting focused on operationalising... twitter/xs2NkRKLEq - Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) September 28, 2026

India-US Strategic Partnership

Earlier in the day, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, with discussions centred on the evolving India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of Defence said.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said,“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met with a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives, led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Their discussion centred around the evolving #IndiaUS Comprehensive Global #StrategicPartnership with special emphasis on defence industrial and technological cooperation.”

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026

The meeting comes as Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, the India-US bilateral military exercise, concluded with joint training involving advanced weapon systems, drones and autonomous systems. The Indian Army said the SkyStriker loitering munition successfully executed a precision strike at the Mahajan Field Firing Range during the exercise.

In a video shared by the Army on X, the loitering munition was seen detecting, engaging and accurately striking designated targets in a realistic operational environment.

The Indian Army said the engagement showcased the growing role of indigenous defence technology, precision effects and unmanned systems in contemporary warfare.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise was aimed at enhancing the joint military capability of both armies for employment of integrated battle groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with emphasis on infantry-dominated operations. It also focused on strengthening interoperability, facilitating exchanges of best operational practices and strengthening joint planning and execution.

Technology infusion was a key focus area, with training involving drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance as well as demonstrations of contemporary weapon systems. (ANI)

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