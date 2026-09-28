Asian Games 2026: Murali Sreeshankar's Mother's Emotional Reaction To Silver Medal Win Goes Viral (WATCH)

The Indian long jump athlete Murali Sreeshankar has contributed to the country's athletics medal tally with a silver medal in the men's final at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, September 28.

Murali Sreeshankar, who won the silver medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Games, produced his best leap of 8.07m to take home his second consecutive silver medal at the quadrennial multi-sport event. China's Shi Yuhao clinched the gold medal with his best jump of 8.17m, improving on his bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games.

Sreeshankar had finished second in the qualification round with a best leap of 7.84m, finishing second in Group B to comfortably secure his place in the medal round, where he clinched the silver medal for the second time on the trot at the Asian Games.

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Murali's Mother's Emotional Reaction Goes Viral

As Murali Sreeshankar was giving his best at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, somewhere in Kerala's Palakkad, his mother, K.S. Bijimol, was watching anxiously as her son clinched a gritty silver medal amidst an injury scare.

Since Sreeshankar's father, S. Murali, accompanied him to the Asian Games, his mother stayed back home in Palakkad, nervously glued to the television screen and praying for every single leap her son took on the grand stage. She watched alongside Palakkad MP V. K. Sreekandan and her neighbours at Sreeshankar's home.

In an exclusive video by Asianet News Malayalam, KS Bijimol, who is a former athlete, was seen breaking down in tears after her son officially sealed his silver medal win with his stellar 8.07-meter leap. Visibly, Sreeshankar's mother was overwhelmed with emotion as she watched her son's achievement, with tears of joy rolling down her cheeks after he secured the silver medal.

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Earlier, KS Bijimol was left anxious and worried after Murali Sreeshankar hit his face on the mud after completing his jump due to an awkward landing during his fourth attempt, which left him in visible pain and forced him to withdraw from his final two attempts.

Despite withdrawing from the final two attempts, Murali has already secured enough of a cushion with his 8.07-meter leap to hold onto the silver medal, as none of the trailing competitors could surpass his mark in the closing rounds of the competition.

Sreeshankar's Mother Relieved After Injury Scare

Speaking to reporters after Murali Sreeshankar's silver medal win, his mother, KS Bijimol, admitted that she was scared when she saw him struggle with the injury, especially because it was the same leg that had undergone surgery.

However, her fear soon turned into relief as Sreeshankar managed to hold onto second place and secure the silver medal despite being unable to complete his remaining attempts.

“They said his leg got strained. It is the same leg that underwent surgery," Bijimol said.

“We are happy. We were so upset when his leg got injured. Sreeshankar couldn't complete all attempts, but he gave us the silver medal. Even though he could only do three or four jumps, didn't we get the silver? We are happy," she added.

Second #AsianGames medal for Sreeshankar! India's Murali Sreeshankar finished his #AichiNagoya2026 campaign with a silver in the men's long jump after a best effort of 8.07m. twitter/0yhy9I7Rw2

- Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) September 28, 2026

Apart from two silver medals at the Asian Games, Murali Sreeshankar won a silver at the 2023 Asian Championships and is a two-time silver medalist at the Commonwealth Games. Sreeshankar featured in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but could not participate in the 2024 Paris Games due to a knee injury.

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