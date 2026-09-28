QCI AGI56.1 Accelerates Casino Resort Operations At Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Faster platform performance helps teams access information sooner, work more efficiently, and devote more time to serving guests.SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leader in unified technology for casino resorts, today announced significant performance improvements with AGI56.1, the latest release of its AGI Platform. Building on AGI56, the new release delivers substantially faster performance across targeted areas of the platform, helping casino resort teams access information and complete everyday workflows more quickly.“One of the most consistent requests from our host teams was greater speed,” said John Mathis, Regional Director of Player Development at Choctaw Casinos & Resorts.“AGI56.1 responds directly to that need, giving our teams faster access to the information they rely on and allowing them to move through their daily work more efficiently. That improved responsiveness helps our hosts remain focused on what matters most: providing timely, personalized service to our guests.”The performance gains follow extensive work on QCI's underlying infrastructure and optimization across a wide range of deployment environments. Rather than focusing solely on adding new capabilities, QCI continues to revisit and strengthen the foundation of its platform based on how customers use it every day.“AGI56.1 is an important sign of the maturity of our platform,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of QCI.“In today's operating environment, iteration wins, and the speed at which a technology company can learn and improve is critical. By investing deeply in performance and infrastructure, we are helping casino resort teams work faster today while creating a stronger foundation for the continued evolution of QCI ResortsTM.”AGI56.1 represents the latest step in QCI's ongoing development approach, combining customer feedback with continuous improvements to speed, stability, and usability. The release allows teams across casino resort operations to spend less time waiting for information and more time engaging guests and executing their work.Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is owned and operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States, with almost 230,000 tribal members and 13,000 employees. Choctaw Resort properties are located in Durant, Grant, Pocola, and Hochatown, which is 10 miles north of the popular vacation destination, Broken Bow, Okla. These entertainment destinations offer a variety of dining, pools, live entertainment, resort amenities and conference services. For more information, click here .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of its business. Applying this agentic platform, QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI ResortsTM, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI's technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry's transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

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ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of 16 books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.