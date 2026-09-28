Acne Vulgaris Market Set For Significant Growth During The Forecast Period (20262036), Amid Rising Disease Burden And Therapeutic Advances Delveinsight

New York, USA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acne Vulgaris Market Set for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period (2026–2036), Amid Rising Disease Burden and Therapeutic Advances | DelveInsight

The acne vulgaris market is expected to progress steadily, supported by an increasing number of emerging therapies advancing through clinical development. Key players, including Ascletis Pharma and Sagimet Biosciences with Denifanstat (ASC40), and AOB Pharma with B244, are demonstrating a strong commitment to addressing unmet needs in acne treatment through continued efforts to develop innovative therapeutic options.

Recently published Acne Vulgaris Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acne vulgaris emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Acne Vulgaris Market Summary



The total acne vulgaris treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest acne vulgaris treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Acne vulgaris is one of the most prevalent dermatological disorders worldwide, affecting approximately 85% of adolescents and young adults, although it may persist into or first present during adulthood.

Key acne vulgaris companies, including Sagimet Biosciences, Ascletis Pharma, AOB Pharma, Kintor Pharmaceutical, and others, are actively working on innovative acne vulgaris drugs. Some of the key acne vulgaris therapies in clinical trials include Denifanstat (ASC40), TVB-3567, B244, GT20029, and others. These novel acne vulgaris therapies are anticipated to enter the acne vulgaris market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Acne Vulgaris Market



Increasing Prevalence of Acne Vulgaris: The growing incidence of acne across adolescents and adults is expanding the patient population requiring treatment. Rising awareness of adult acne and persistent acne is also contributing to greater demand for effective therapies.

Growing Demand for Advanced and Targeted Therapies: The development of novel topical, oral, hormonal, and targeted treatments is improving therapeutic options for patients. New products with enhanced efficacy, safety, and tolerability are expected to support market growth.

Increasing Adoption of Prescription and Combination Therapies: Combination treatments that target multiple pathways involved in acne development are gaining traction. Their ability to improve treatment outcomes and simplify disease management is driving their adoption among healthcare providers and patients. Launch of Emerging Acne Vulgaris Drugs: The dynamics of the acne vulgaris market are expected to change in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as Denifanstat (ASC40; Sagimet Biosciences/Ascletis Pharma), TVB-3567 (Sagimet Biosciences), B244 (AOB Pharma), GT20029 (Kintor Pharmaceutical), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, stated that in 2025, the United States held a significant share of the overall 7MM acne vulgaris market, primarily attributed to the country's higher diagnosed prevalence of the condition and the elevated cost of the available treatments. This dominance is projected to persist, especially with the potential early introduction of new products.

Acne Vulgaris Market Analysis



Treatment approaches are tailored based on disease severity, lesion characteristics, anatomical distribution, and individual patient factors.

Frequently used options include topical retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, topical and systemic antibiotics, hormonal therapies, and oral isotretinoin for severe or treatment-resistant cases.

Recent additions to the acne vulgaris treatment landscape include clascoterone (WINLEVI) and clindamycin phosphate/adapalene/benzoyl peroxide (CABTREO).

WINLEVI is the first topical androgen receptor inhibitor approved for acne, whereas CABTREO is the first fixed-dose topical triple-combination therapy, highlighting ongoing efforts to target multiple pathogenic mechanisms involved in the disease.

Despite progress in treatment options, considerable unmet needs persist, especially for patients with moderate-to-severe, truncal, recurrent, or treatment-resistant acne, as well as those susceptible to permanent scarring.

There is a continued demand for therapies capable of delivering rapid and sustained lesion clearance, reducing reliance on antibiotics, improving tolerability, and targeting the underlying inflammatory and hormonal processes driving the disease.

The acne vulgaris market is projected to grow steadily over the 2026–2036 forecast period. This growth is expected to be supported by the substantial disease burden, greater awareness of acne's long-term physical and psychosocial consequences, earlier diagnosis, improved access to dermatological care, and an expanding understanding of the inflammatory, hormonal, and microbiome-related factors contributing to disease heterogeneity. Ongoing therapeutic innovation, including the clinical development of emerging candidates such as Denifanstat (ASC40; Sagimet Biosciences/Ascletis Pharma), TVB-3567 (Sagimet Biosciences), B244 (AOB Pharma), GT20029 (Kintor Pharmaceutical), and others, is anticipated to broaden the treatment landscape, support more personalized disease management, increase market competition, and continue reshaping the acne vulgaris market.

Acne Vulgaris Competitive Landscape

Some of the acne vulgaris drugs under development include Denifanstat (ASC40; Sagimet Biosciences/Ascletis Pharma), TVB-3567 (Sagimet Biosciences), B244 (AOB Pharma), GT20029 (Kintor Pharmaceutical), and others.

Sagimet Biosciences/Ascletis Pharma's Denifanstat (ASC40) is an investigational, orally administered fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor being developed by Ascletis Pharma and Sagimet Biosciences as a potential treatment for acne vulgaris. By blocking de novo fatty acid synthesis, the therapy aims to decrease sebum production and inflammation, addressing key biological processes involved in acne development. Clinical studies have shown meaningful reductions in inflammatory acne lesions along with a favorable safety profile, highlighting denifanstat's potential as a novel systemic treatment option for patients with moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris.

Sagimet Biosciences' TVB-3567 is an investigational therapy developed for the treatment of acne vulgaris. It is designed to inhibit fatty acid synthase (FASN), an enzyme involved in de novo fatty acid production and sebum synthesis. By reducing lipid production, the therapy may help address excessive sebum secretion, a key contributor to acne development. TVB-3567 is being evaluated as a potential novel systemic treatment option for patients with moderate-to-severe acne, with the aim of providing an alternative to existing oral therapies.

AOB Pharma's B244 is designed to modulate the skin microbiome using a beneficial bacterial strain, potentially reducing inflammation and other processes associated with acne development. Unlike conventional antibiotics, B244 aims to provide a targeted microbiome-based approach without broadly disrupting the skin's microbial ecosystem. The candidate represents an emerging class of topical biological therapies being explored for the management of inflammatory acne.

Kintor Pharmaceutical's GT20029 is an investigational topical androgen receptor degrader developed for androgenetic alopecia and acne-related indications. The therapy utilizes a proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC) approach to promote degradation of androgen receptors in target tissues. By reducing androgen receptor activity, GT20029 may help decrease sebum production and address androgen-driven mechanisms involved in acne pathogenesis. Its localized topical administration is intended to provide targeted activity while potentially minimizing systemic exposure and associated adverse effects.

The anticipated launch of these emerging acne vulgaris therapies are poised to transform the acne vulgaris market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge acne vulgaris therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the acne vulgaris market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Acne Vulgaris Market



In August 2026, Sagimet Biosciences Inc. announced that enrollment for its AURORA Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the FASN inhibitor denifanstat in patients with moderate to severe acne remains on schedule to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. In June 2026, Glenmark Specialty S.A. announced the launch of Winlevi® (clascoterone 10 mg/g cream) in several key European markets. The launch follows the European Commission's October 2025 marketing authorization, granted to Cassiopea S.p.A., a subsidiary of Cosmo N.V., for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and adolescents aged 12 to under 18 years, with adolescent use restricted to facial application.

Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Segmentation

The acne vulgaris epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acne vulgaris patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In a Japan-based epidemiological study, 58.6% of students were affected by acne vulgaris, with a mean age of onset of 13.3 years, indicating that the disease commonly develops during early adolescence.

The acne vulgaris market report



Total Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris Total Treated Cases of Acne Vulgaris

Acne Vulgaris Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Acne Vulgaris Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Acne Vulgaris Market Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris, and Total Treated Cases of Acne Vulgaris Key Acne Vulgaris Companies Sagimet Biosciences, Ascletis Pharma, AOB Pharma, Kintor Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health, Ortho Dermatologics, and others Key Acne Vulgaris Therapies Denifanstat (ASC40), TVB-3567, B244, GT20029, WINLEVI, CABTREO, and others

Scope of the Acne Vulgaris Market Report



Acne Vulgaris Patient Population Forecast

Acne Vulgaris Therapeutics Market Size

Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Analysis

Acne Vulgaris Market Size and Trends

Acne Vulgaris Market Opportunity

Acne Vulgaris Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Acne Vulgaris Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Acne Vulgaris Market Key Insights 2 Acne Vulgaris Market Report Introduction 3 Market Overview at a Glance 3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Acne Vulgaris by Therapies in 2025 3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Acne Vulgaris by Therapies in 2036 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1. Introduction 7.2 Types 7.3. Causes 7.4. Pathophysiology 7.5. Symptoms 7.6. Risk Factor 7.7. Diagnosis 7.8. Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris in the 7MM 8.4 Total Treated Cases of Acne Vulgaris in the 7MM 8.5 The US 8.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris 8.5.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris 8.5.3 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris 8.5.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris 8.5.5 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris 8.5.6 Total Treated Cases of Acne Vulgaris 8.6 EU4 and the UK 8.7 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed Acne Vulgaris Therapies 10.1 Competitive Landscape 10.2 Clascoterone (WINLEVI): Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 10.2.1 Drug Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Development Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 Clindamycin phosphate, adapalene, and benzoyl peroxide (CABTREO): Bausch Health/ Ortho Dermatologics To be continued in the report.... 11 Emerging Acne Vulgaris Therapies 11.1 Competitive Landscape 11.2 Denifanstat (ASC40): Ascletis Pharma / Sagimet Biosciences 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analysts' Views To be continued in the report.... 12 Acne Vulgaris Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Acne Vulgaris Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Acne Vulgaris Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Acne Vulgaris in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Acute Acne Vulgaris by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US Acne Vulgaris Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Acne Vulgaris 12.7.2 Market Size of Acne Vulgaris by Therapies 12.8 Market Size of Acne Vulgaris in the EU4 and the UK 12.9. Japan Acne Vulgaris Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Abbreviations and Acronyms 19 Acne Vulgaris Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key acne vulgaris companies, including Pelthos Therapeutics, Dermata Therapeutics, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Naked Biome, Inc., AOBiome LLC, Dermira, Inc., Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Galderma R&D, Boston Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key moderate to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris companies including Sagimet Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Cutia Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH, Braintree Laboratories, and others.

Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key moderate to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris companies, including Sagimet Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Cutia Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH, Braintree Laboratories, and others.

Severe Acne Vulgaris Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key severe acne vulgaris companies including Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, BioPharmX Corporation, Biofrontera, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Vyne Therapeutics Inc., DERMATA THERAPEUTICS, Novan, and others.

Severe Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key severe acne vulgaris companies, including Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, BioPharmX Corporation, Biofrontera, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Vyne Therapeutics Inc., DERMATA THERAPEUTICS, Novan, and others.

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