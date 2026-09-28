Kickapoo Roofing Begins 3,300-Square-Foot Roof Replacement At Wilderness Resort In Wisconsin Dells

Wilderness Glacier Canyon Resort and Waterpark

Wilderness Glacier Canyon Resort and Waterpark

The Local Contractor Leads A Three-Month Roof Replacement At Glacier Canyon Lodge

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kickapoo Roofing started a full roof replacement at Glacier Canyon Lodge, part of Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. The 3,300-square-foot roof is being replaced with Owens Corning Durationshingles, chosen for their durability and wind resistance. The project is expected to be completed in December 2026."Taking on a commercial project of this size at one of Wisconsin's most recognized resort destinations reflects the trust our clients place in our crew and our workmanship," said Edwin Hochstetler, president of Kickapoo Roofing.Wilderness Resort is among the largest resort complexes in the Midwest. Glacier Canyon Lodge is one of its main lodging properties. A full roof replacement of this scale requires careful sequencing and coordination to minimize disruption to resort operations while maintaining the quality standards Kickapoo Roofing applies to every project.About: Kickapoo Roofing is a family-owned roofing, siding and gutter company based in Tomah, Wisconsin, serving homeowners and businesses across Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. The company is a Better Business Bureau A-plus accredited business. More information can be found at kickapooroofing.LIC (Wis.): 071600074 - DCLIC (Iowa): C131863LIC (Minn.): CR807078

Edwin Hochstetler

Kickapoo Roofing

+1 608-352-8688

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kickapoo Roofing Begins 3,300-Square-Foot Roof Replacement At Wilderness Resort In Wisconsin Dells News Provided By Kickapoo Roofing September 28, 2026, 16:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.