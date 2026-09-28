The Talk Awards Honors Businesses In Texas' Central And Gulf Coast Regions For Outstanding Customer Service

Three businesses in the Central and Gulf Coast regions of Texas were recently recognized by the Talk Awards for continuously providing outstanding service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three businesses located in the Central and Gulf Coast regions of Texas were recently honored for their continuing legacy of outstanding customer service, earning them each consecutive Talk Awards.AquaPools of Houston is one of the region's most trusted leaders and award-winning fiberglass pool builders. The company specializes in advanced fiberglass pools from AVIVA Pools, engineered for durability, beauty and low-maintenance ownership, which is ideal for Houston's heat, humidity and year-round outdoor living. The team at AquaPools of Houston has decades of experience in guiding customers and transforming their backyards into an outdoor oasis while enhancing their homes and outdoor lifestyles. Additionally, they bring a level of customer service that is unparalleled, earning them 15 straight Talk Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Lakeway Cosmetic & Family Dentistry serves patients of all ages in Austin and the surrounding areas. From emergency dental care to preventative check-ups and cleanings to dental implants, the team at Lakeway Cosmetic & Family Dentistry helps patients keep their smiles bright and beautiful. Acknowledging that going to the dentist is not anyone's favorite activity, they ensure each patient's experience is as comfortable, painless and stress-free as possible. This dedication to the patient experience is one of many reasons the practice recently received its 15th consecutive Talk Award. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Kalpana Thakur, MD, at Plano Primary Care specializes in comprehensive primary care and internal medicine for adults. With a holistic approach to medical services, the team at Plano Primary Care is a trusted leader in health maintenance and disease prevention, treatment and management. Patients receive the highest standard of care for their immediate relief and long-term well-being. The clinic's dedication to service excellence underscores its commitment to patients' health and is just one reason it recently earned its 16th consecutive Talk Award. For more information, visit its Award Page at .The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to .

Teresa Hersha

The Stirling Center for Excellence

+18777124758 ext.

email us here

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The Talk Awards Honors Businesses in Texas' Central and Gulf Coast Regions for Outstanding Customer Service News Provided By The Stirling Center for Excellence September 28, 2026, 16:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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