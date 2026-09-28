Cyndie Williams Of Carpenter Contractor Trust Named A 2026 NJBIZ Executive Excellence Honoree

Cyndie Williams

Award recognizes New Jersey's most accomplished senior business leaders for leadership, integrity and community impact

- Cyndie Williams, Executive Director, CCT

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carpenter Contractor Trust (CCT ) proudly announces that Cyndie Williams, Executive Director, has been named a 2026 NJBIZ Executive Excellence honoree. The recognition, presented by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business journal, celebrates nearly 60 of the state's most accomplished CEOs, presidents, vice presidents, directors, owners and other senior executives.

Now in its second year, the NJBIZ Executive Excellence Awards program honors executives who demonstrate outstanding leadership, integrity, values and vision, along with a sustained commitment to excellence, organizational performance and service to their communities. Honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges through an open nomination and points-based evaluation process.

“The NJBIZ Executive Excellence Awards are our way of shining a spotlight on the executives who truly go above and beyond,” said AnnMarie Karczmit, NJBIZ associate publisher and general manager.

Williams will be formally recognized alongside this year's full class of honorees on Oct. 13 at The Palace at Somerset Park. NJBIZ will also feature honorees in a special supplement issue.

“It is an honor to be recognized alongside so many accomplished leaders across New Jersey,” Williams said.“This recognition more broadly reflects the work of our entire team at the CCT and our partners at the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters as we build stronger career pathways in the construction industry.”

Williams has served as Executive Director of the Carpenter Contractor Trust since December 2021, overseeing the trust's partnerships with the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters and signatory contractors across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Under her leadership, CCT has prioritized diversity, equity and workforce development initiatives aimed at expanding market share and creating new opportunities for union carpenters and signatory contractors. The industry has recognized her with numerous honors, including the 2023 Leadership Award from Professional Women in Construction and back-to-back recognition on ROI-NJ's Power List of Labor Leaders in 2023 and 2024.

About the Carpenter Contractor Trust

The Carpenter Contractor Trust is a labor-management trust that strengthens the relationship between union carpenters and qualified signatory contractors. CCT promotes the skill, productivity and professionalism of union construction workers while connecting contractors and developers with a highly trained workforce.

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Tom Peric

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