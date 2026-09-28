Nanoprecise Sci Corp Announces Key Leadership Appointments To Accelerate Next Phase Of Growth

Brent Flichel Named President; Patrick Heiser Appointed Chief Revenue Officer; Dries Van Loon Returns as Head of Adoption

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nanoprecise Sci Corp, a global leader in AI-powered predictive maintenance and industrial IoT solutions, today announced three key leadership appointments: Brent Flichel has been named President, Patrick Heiser has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Dries Van Loon is returning to the company as Head of Adoption. Together, these appointments reflect Nanoprecise's continued momentum and its commitment to building the deep operational and commercial expertise needed to deliver on its next phase of growth.Flichel and Heiser bring deep institutional knowledge to their expanded roles, having each demonstrated exceptional leadership and impact during their tenures at Nanoprecise. Van Loon's return marks a welcome homecoming for a recognized industry leader who was instrumental in shaping Nanoprecise's product direction during his previous four years with the company.*Brent Flichel Named President*Brent Flichel has been appointed President of Nanoprecise Sci Corp, effective September 2026, and is responsible for leading the company's growth strategy.Brent is a seasoned technology executive with more than 30 years of CEO and CFO experience spanning both privately held and publicly listed companies. He brings to Nanoprecise a proven track record of leading and scaling growth-stage technology companies. His background also includes initial public and secondary offerings, private equity transactions, and multiple successful outcomes, including serving as CEO of Spectrum Signal Processing (NASDAQ: SSP)."Nanoprecise was built AI-native from the start, and that DNA, paired with best-in-class IoT sensing, is what sets us apart. We give customers a complete view of their production assets so they can act before problems cost them uptime or output. I'm excited to lead the company into its next chapter, and we'll have more to share very soon about where that chapter takes us." - Brent Flichel, President, Nanoprecise Sci Corp*Patrick Heiser Appointed Chief Revenue Officer*Patrick Heiser has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer, stepping up from his role as Vice President of Sales at Nanoprecise. A sales and go-to-market leader with a background spanning industrial technology, AI, and reliability, Patrick has been instrumental in building and scaling Nanoprecise's commercial organization across North America and Europe - driving enterprise growth, customer expansion, and strategic partnerships.*Dries Van Loon Returns as Head of Adoption*Nanoprecise also welcomes back Dries Van Loon, who rejoins the company as Head of Adoption. Dries previously spent four years at Nanoprecise, most recently as Vice President of Products, where he played a key role in shaping the company's AI product strategy. He brings more than 18 years of experience at the intersection of machinery health and digital innovation, including a leading role in Americas operations at PRUFTECHNIK, and is recognized as the youngest professional to achieve the ISO Category IV Vibration Analyst certification.Having worked across four continents with over 100 client engagements, he returns with sharpened perspective and a focused mission: helping plant and maintenance managers solve the challenges their whole industry shares. Specialized expertise is scarce and lives across siloed data, creating limited visibility across and within assets all while teams are being asked to do more with less. Dries will lead the work of applying Nanoprecise's AI solutions to close those gaps.*A Note of Gratitude to Manpreet Singh*The company also acknowledges that Manpreet Singh has made the personal decision to move on from Nanoprecise. Singh has been an integral part of the Nanoprecise journey and his contributions, leadership, and dedication have helped shape the company into what it is today. The entire Nanoprecise team is deeply grateful for everything he has brought to the organization, and we wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.

Christian Keon

Nanoprecise Sci Corp

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Nanoprecise Sci Corp Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth News Provided By Nanoprecise Sci Corp September 28, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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