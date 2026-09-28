Tom Lenoble's My Life In Business Suits, Hospital Gowns, And High Heels Wins 2026 LGBTQ Nonfiction NYC Big Book Award

2026 NYC Big Book Award Winner

Author Tom LeNoble

"My Life in Business Suits, Hospital Gowns, and High Heels: In Control, Being Controlled, Out of Control!"

2026 NYC Big Book Award Winner Seal

For Immediate Release by Printed Word Reviews

Recognized for overall excellence, the author, confidential advisor, speaker, and podcaster adds NYC Big Book Award Winner status to his IPA recognition

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author and podcast host Tom LeNoble has been named winner in the LGBTQ Nonfiction category at the 2026 NYC Big Book Award for his compelling book, "My Life in Business Suits, Hospital Gowns, and High Heels: In Control, Being Controlled, Out of Control!"This top honor builds on LeNoble's growing momentum across the literary and media landscape, following his previous recognition as a Distinguished Favorite at the Independent Press Award. Known for his candid storytelling and vibrant presence as a podcast host, LeNoble continues to engage audiences with his unique perspective on identity, resilience, and navigating life's unpredictable turns."My Life in Business Suits, Hospital Gowns, and High Heels: In Control, Being Controlled, Out of Control!"Risk. Resilience. Reinvention.Tom LeNoble's life has been anything but ordinary, rising from the "Shack" with no hot water to the heights of Silicon Valley, and helping build some of the world's most influential companies. He's been a crowd-favorite performer, a bold leader, and a survivor of two life-threatening illnesses after being told three times he had six months to live. He's navigated the AIDS epidemic's heartbreak, personal loss, and the high-stakes world of Facebook, Walmart, Palm (HP), and MCI (Verizon), guiding startups and leaders through change.In "My Life in Business Suits, Hospital Gowns, and High Heels," Tom shares unflinching lessons on living fully, leading boldly, and loving fiercely. With candor and wit, he proves that no matter the storms you face, resilience is possible-and reinvention is always within reach.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Attorneys, Doctors, Entrepreneurs, Film & Television writers, Historians, and Journalists, from well established authors to first time indie authors as well as small and large presses participated.Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, England, Estonia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Auckland, Baltimore, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hollywood, Johannesburg, Manhattan Beach, New Orleans, NYC, Philadelphia, Sydney, and West Palm Beach.Publishers included Beacon Press, Berrett-Koehler, Casemate, Edinburgh University Press, Forbes Books, Kiplinger Books, NYU Press, Opening Pathways, Palgrave Macmillan, Penguin Random House, Rizzoli, Routledge, The White House Historical Association, University of California Press, University of Nebraska Press, Weaving Influence Press, and Wiley.We have an amazing list of authors from around the globe participating this year, said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak. I'm so excited to share these books with a worldwide readership!NYC Big Book Award, , is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers. Join us for the Awards Dinner on April 10th, awardsdinner, held at the BookCAMP event, April 9-10, 2027, , where recipients will walk on stage to receive their awards.)"

Gabby Olczak

Independent Press Award / NYC Big Book Award

+1 973-969-1899

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Tom LeNoble's My Life in Business Suits, Hospital Gowns, and High Heels Wins 2026 LGBTQ Nonfiction NYC Big Book Award News Provided By Printed Word Reviews September 28, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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