Greater Noida: Illegal Colony Demolished, Land Worth Rs 40 Crore Reclaimed

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Sep 28 (IANS) The Greater Noida Authority, intensifying its crackdown on illegal construction and land encroachments, demolished an illegally 'under-development' colony in Bhanauta village on Monday.

Officials said the operation freed about 20,000 square meters of encroached land. According to the Greater Noida Authority, the estimated value of the reclaimed land stands at about ₹40 crore.

Officials said certain colonisers were“in the process” of setting up a colony here by illegally carving out plots on land within the notified zone in Bhanauta village. Acting on the information, the officials took immediate action and bulldozed the illegally raised structures.

The Authority has also issued directives for strict action against those involved in illegal encroachment and construction.

The Authority demolished the illegal structures with bulldozers in the presence of security personnel. Subsequently, the Authority reclaimed approximately 20,000 square meters of land and brought it under its control.

Previously, the Authority has taken similar action against illegal construction in the floodplains (low-lying areas) of Bisrakh. The Authority cleared approximately 5,000 square meters of land under encroachment across Khasra numbers 135 and 153.

According to the Authority, officials are keeping a close watch on the land mafia, which is attempting to mislead the public about buying and selling land and illegal plotting within the notified area.

Sumit Yadav, ACEO of the Greater Noida Authority, has also appealed to the public to obtain complete information from the Authority before purchasing any piece of land in Greater Noida.

He emphasised that no individual is permitted to carry out illegal construction within the notified area. Before purchasing land, it is essential to verify the land's legal status and confirm whether construction or plotting is permitted there.

The Authority has also cautioned the people against falling prey to unscrupulous and illegal colonisers offering cheap land or plots.

“People are advised to thoroughly check land documents and the Authority's records before investing their hard-earned money to avoid facing any legal or financial complications later,” it said in a statement.