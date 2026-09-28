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Arab Finance Leaders Gather In Abu Dhabi For AMF Golden Jubilee And 17Th Session Of Council Of Arab Finance Ministers
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Five Decades of Financial and Economic Integration in Focus Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini: This historic occasion offers an opportunity to reflect on 50 years of dedication and achievement, and on the Fund's enduring contributions to monetary and financial stability across Arab countries Fahad M. Alturki: We continue to build on five decades of work and achievement, guided by the Fund's vision of advancing economic stability and sustainable growth Highlights
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Documentary showcases the Fund's defining milestones and its development and financing achievements
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Exhibition brings the Fund's 50-year journey to life across two pavilions, from its establishment and support for member states to milestones in digital transformation and financial inclusion
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Discussions examine fiscal conditions and policies across Arab countries and highlight AI applications in tax administration
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Founders and successive leaders who have steered the Fund honoured for their contributions to its journey
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More than USD 11.8 billion in financing provided
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Over 400 training programmes delivered to 20,000 participants
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Capital doubled to nearly USD 10 billion
Regional payment systems developed, including the Buna Payment System
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