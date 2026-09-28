Best Evs Under Rs 15 Lakh In India: Top 5 Electric Cars Ranked By Price, Range

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Here is a complete comparison of India's top 5 affordable EV models under a 15 lakh budget. We break down their range, battery, charging time, and key features. This guide will help you choose the perfect car for your daily needs.

Buyers can find many EV models under ₹15 lakh in the Indian market as of September 2026. You should not look only at the ex-showroom price. Registration, insurance, and road tax increase the on-road price significantly. Battery rental plans lower the starting price for some models, but you must calculate long-term costs. Range matters a lot, but you should also check your daily usage, charging setup, and car features before making a choice.

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MG Comet EV is a compact electric car for city commutes. Its small size fits perfectly in crowded city roads and tight parking spots. Buyers looking for an EV on a low starting budget will find this very attractive. The 17.3 kWh battery gives a certified range of 230 km, which easily handles daily city runs. You can also get this at a lower price through the BaaS plan.

Price:₹7.5 lakh - ₹9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Battery: 17.3 kWh. Range: 230 km (certified). Charging: Around 7 hours on a 3.3 kW AC charger. Seats: 4.

Why consider it?:Very compact size, easy to drive and park in the city, low starting price. Who is it for?: Solo daily commuters, small families in city areas, buyers needing a second car. Things to note: Rear seat space is less, boot space is very small, not great for highway trips.

Tata Tiago EV stands as a strong competitor in the Indian EV market. Tata offers this car with multiple battery options, so buyers can choose according to their needs. The wide service network and reliability of Tata add extra strength to this model. This car offers a great balance for daily city commutes and occasional long highway trips. The safety features also deserve a special mention.

Price: ₹8.7 lakh - ₹12.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Battery: 19.2 kWh / 24 kWh. Range: 250 km / 315 km (certified). Charging: 3.3 kW AC (5-6 hours), 7.2 kW AC (3-4 hours), DC fast charging (10-80% in about 50 mins). Seats: 5.

Why consider it?:Multiple battery and range options, wide charging and service network, feature-rich interior. Who is it for?: Small and medium families, city commutes, and occasional highway trips. Things to note: Three people in the rear seat will feel a bit tight, average boot space.

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Citroen e-C3 is a budget EV model from the French carmaker Citroen. Its unique design, high ground clearance, and comfortable suspension setup suit Indian roads perfectly. The spacious interior, especially the rear seat legroom, gives great comfort for family trips. The certified range easily covers long journeys beyond regular city use. This makes it a very practical choice.

Price: ₹9.9 lakh - ₹13.0 lakh (ex-showroom). Battery: 29.2 kWh. Range: 320 km (certified). Charging: 3.3 kW AC (about 10.5 hours), DC fast charging (10-80% in about 57 mins). Seats: 5.

Why consider it?:Comfortable suspension, spacious interior, high ground clearance, unique design. Who is it for?: Buyers wanting space and comfort, family use, people looking for a car for long trips. Things to note: Interior plastic quality might feel basic to some, lacks a wide service network like Tata.

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Tata Punch EV is another strong entry in Tata's successful EV lineup. The SUV look, solid build quality, and feature-loaded interior make it very popular among buyers. Tata provides various range options, making it suitable for everything from daily use to occasional long trips. The 5-star safety rating (if available) acts as a massive plus point for this car.

Price: ₹10.5 lakh - ₹14.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Battery: 25 kWh / 35 kWh. Range: 315 km / 421 km (certified). Charging: 3.3 kW AC, 7.2 kW AC, DC fast charging (10-80% in about 56 mins). Seats: 5.

Why consider it?: SUV look, high ground clearance, Tata's reliability, excellent safety features. Who is it for?: Buyers who love the SUV body style, people looking for top safety features, families wanting a solid car. Things to note: You might have to skip some top-end features to keep the budget under ₹15 lakh, boot space is not enough for large families.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO EV (expected as an upgraded or new name for the XUV400 EV) will stand as a powerful competitor in Mahindra's EV segment in 2026. Its solid build, excellent driving dynamics, and modern tech features give buyers a premium feel. The base or mid-variants falling under ₹15 lakh will offer a good mix of performance and comfort.

Price:₹12.5 lakh - ₹15.0 lakh (ex-showroom, for specific variants). Battery: 34.5 kWh (for the possible lower-priced variant). Range: 375 km (certified). Charging: 3.3 kW AC, 7.2 kW AC, DC fast charging (0-80% in about 50 mins). Seats: 5.

Why consider it?: Powerful performance, spacious cabin, premium features, Mahindra brand reliability. Who is it for?: Buyers wanting both performance and practicality, people looking for a car for long trips, tech enthusiasts. Things to note: Top variants will not come under ₹15 lakh, service network density is not as high as Tata.

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