Mahindra XUV400 EV: 456 Km Range But WHY Nobody Is Buying This Electric SUV

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Mahindra XUV400 EV sales have crashed badly. The electric car offers a solid 456 km range on a single charge, but buyers are still ignoring it.

Mahindra XUV400 electric car gives a solid 456 km range on a single charge. The EV gets a plush interior and modern features, but market sales have crashed terribly. Buyers bought only 10 XUV400 cars in August 2026. The company sold 66 cars a year ago in August 2025, meaning sales fell by 56 units this time. The model saw a massive 84% year-on-year sales drop. XUV400 now holds just a 0.02% share in the company's total market sales.

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Mahindra is showing great progress in the electric vehicle market. The company strengthened its EV lineup after bringing new models like BE 6 and XEV 9S. Mahindra even pushed MG Motors behind to become the second-largest EV maker after Tata Motors. But the company is seeing a continuous sales drop for its entry-level electric car, the XUV400.

Mahindra offers the XUV400 car in two variants: EC Pro and EL Pro. The EV features a new dashboard, dual-tone interior, and an updated climate control panel. A 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver display are the main highlights. The company provides 6 airbags, a reverse camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and an electronic stability programme for safety.

The 34.5 kWh battery pack model gives a 375 km range on a single charge. The company promises a 456 km range for the 39.4 kWh battery pack model. The car packs many features like dual-zone AC, rear Type-C USB charger, rear AC vents, wireless phone charging, sunroof, push-button start-stop, height-adjustable driver seat, and a panoramic sunroof. Tata Nexon EV stands as the main competitor for the XUV400 in the Indian market.

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