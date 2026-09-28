Tiffany Hanken Design Completes Story-Driven Interior Refresh Of Esther's Table, Bringing Capp Towers Matriarch Esther Capp's Home To Life On Nicollet Mall

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vintage finds from Minneapolis, Boston and France, along with decades of Capp family photographs, transform the Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown restaurant into a tribute to one of the city's most beloved hostesses.

Minneapolis, MN, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiffany Hanken Design (THD), a Minneapolis-based interior and architectural design firm, has completed an interior refresh of Esther's Table, the restaurant inside the Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown at 1313 Nicollet Mall. The redesign reimagines the space as the home of Esther Capp, matriarch of the family that built the landmark Capp Towers Motor Hotel.







Esther's Table Main Dining Room. Image Russell Heeter Photography.

The Capp Towers Motor Hotel opened on April 2, 1963, and the Capp family has never sold it. Across six decades and several hotel brands, the building has stayed in family hands, an unusual run in the hotel business. It reopened as the Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown Convention Center following a $40 million renovation.

Esther's Table carries Esther's name and, now, her spirit.

With access to the Capp family's personal photographs and pieces from Esther's own home, THD sourced vintage frames, antiques, and décor across Minneapolis, Boston and France. The goal was to recreate the well-traveled home where Esther entertained. Highlights include salon-style gallery walls of family photos, a painted portrait above a hand-carved antique sideboard, a vintage brass bar cart, and a private velvet lounge.

"I believe the most memorable restaurants make you feel as though you've been invited into someone's world," said Tiffany Hanken, Founder and Principal Designer of Tiffany Hanken Design. "The chef is an artist, the owner is a host, and the restaurant should be an extension of their story. When we refresh a restaurant, we're not trying to change its story. We're helping people feel it."

The project launches THD's Restaurant Refresh service, which helps established restaurants and hotel dining rooms in the Twin Cities and nationwide evolve their spaces while honoring their identity, history and clientele.

About Esther's Table

Esther's Table is a kitchen and cocktail restaurant at 1313 Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, named for Capp family matriarch Esther Capp. estherstablemsp.com







Esther's Table Vintage Wall. Image Russell Heeter Photography.

About Tiffany Hanken Design

Tiffany Hanken Design is a Minneapolis-based interior and architectural design firm with more than 20 years of experience in residential, commercial and hospitality design. The firm serves the Twin Cities and clients nationally and internationally, including projects in New York and France.

Press Inquiries

Tiffany Hanken

tiffany [at] tiffanyhankendesign.com

612-454-9313

