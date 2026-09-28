28 SEPTEMBER 2026

Publication of an Offer Document and Relevant Related Party Transaction Offer for Subscription

Further to the announcement on 19 August 2026, the Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has today published an offer document (the "Offer Document") in relation to an offer for subscription under which the Company is seeking to raise up to £15 million together with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million (the "Offer").

Relevant Related party transaction

Foresight Group LLP (the "Promoter") has been appointed as promoter of the Offer under the terms set out below. The Promoter, as it is also the Company's investment manager, is regarded as a related party of the Company under the UK Listing Rules, therefore the terms of this appointment constitute a related party transaction under rule 11.5.4R of the UK Listing Rules.

Pursuant to an agreement (“Promoter Agreement”) dated 28 September 2026 relating to the Offer between, the Company and the Promoter, the Promoter will receive a fee of an amount up to a maximum of 4.5% of the amount subscribed under the Offer by investors for acting as promoter of the Offer.

The Board considers the arrangement under the Promoter Agreement to be fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned having been so advised by the Company's sponsor, SPARK Advisory Partners Limited.

Further Information

The Offer is now open and will close on 1 April 2027 for the 2026/27 tax year and 30 April 2027 for the 2027/28 tax year or earlier if the Offer is fully subscribed or may be extended at the Board's discretion.

The Board is pleased to announce that investors whose applications are received by 12 noon on 18 December 2026 will pay no Promoter's Fee at all – the usual fee is 2.5% or 5.0% for direct investors.

The Offer Document will be available from the offices of the Promoter and the following website: . The Offer Document will also shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

All capitalised terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Offer Document.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group

Telephone: 020 3667 8100