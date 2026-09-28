Crosslist, The Leading Cross Listing App, Surpasses 1,000 Trustpilot Reviews As Resellers Prepare For Peak Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Crosslist® Reaches Customer Trust Milestone Ahead of the Busiest Selling Months of the Year

Kortrijk, WEST FLANDERS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosslist®, a leading cross listing app for online resellers, has surpassed 1,000 customer reviews on Trustpilot, the world's leading independent review platform, while maintaining a 4.5-star "Excellent" rating. More than 90% of reviewers rate Crosslist® four or five stars, and roughly half of all reviews were posted in the last 12 months alone. The milestone arrives as resellers gear up for Q4, when Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday shopping make listing speed and inventory accuracy more critical than ever.







Crosslist Logo

Trustpilot reviews are open to any user and screened for authenticity. Crossing 1,000 reviews places Crosslist® among the most-reviewed tools in the cross-listing category. The company now serves more than 50,000 sellers, who have created over 20 million listings on the platform, across 11+ supported marketplaces, including eBay, Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace, Grailed, Whatnot, and Shopify.

Across recent reviews, sellers consistently describe the same outcome: less time spent listing and more time spent selling. Resellers who once kept a separate browser tab open for every marketplace now create a listing once through a single universal form and publish it everywhere. Several reviewers report reaching buyers on marketplaces they had never sold on before, and making additional sales there as a result.

Recent reviews also highlight Crosslist®'s newest tools. Sellers point to AI-powered bulk listing creation, the ability to create listings with AI from a single photo, and the built-in background remover as the features that speed up their workflow most. Resellers with large inventories frequently mention importing hundreds of existing listings from eBay or Poshmark and cross-posting them in a fraction of the time manual relisting would take.

"Crossing 1,000 reviews right before peak season means a lot to us. Q4 is when resellers are busiest and when every hour matters most. When sellers tell us they're reaching new buyers on marketplaces they'd never tried, and getting their evenings back, that's the clearest sign we're building the right thing," said Gilles Couvreur, CEO of Crosslist®.

For the holiday rush, Crosslist® recommends resellers prepare their multi-platform inventory early. With automatic delisting, items that sell on one marketplace are removed from the others, helping sellers avoid overselling during high-traffic sales events. One-click delist and relist keeps listings fresh and visible as holiday demand peaks. Meanwhile, the Crosslist® mobile app for iOS and Android lets sellers list and manage inventory on the go while sourcing.

Reviewers also frequently mention Crosslist®'s support team, noting fast, helpful responses. The company typically replies to Trustpilot reviews within 24 hours and says user feedback directly shapes its product roadmap.

With peak season underway and its review base continuing to grow, Crosslist® is further solidifying its position as the top cross listing app for resellers looking to sell on multiple marketplaces.







Crosslist TrustScore

About Crosslist

Crosslist® is a software tool for online sellers that lets them create a product listing once and automatically publish it across 11+ marketplaces (like eBay, Poshmark, Etsy, etc.), aiming to increase sales by reaching more buyers with minimal extra work. It emphasizes speed and efficiency through AI features that generate listings, suggest prices, and enhance photos, while also offering bulk posting, inventory syncing, and centralized management from one dashboard. Overall, Crosslist® positions itself as a time-saving, sales-boosting“cross-listing” platform that helps resellers scale their business by simplifying multi-platform selling.

Press Inquiries

Gilles Couvreur

gilles.couvreur [at] crosslist.com



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