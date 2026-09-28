Black Unicorn Digital Solutions Crosses 450 D2C Brands Scaled, Moves To Founder-Led Model As Ad Platforms Automate Media Buying

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Akeel Firdous, Founder of Black Unicorn Digital Solutions, emphasizes strategic creativity over traditional media buying for brand growth.

Gurugram, HARYANA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Unicorn Digital Solutions, a performance marketing firm for D2C and ecommerce brands, has crossed 450 brands scaled over 12 years and published 59 detailed client case studies documenting before-and-after results.







In Conversation With Akeel Firdous, Founder, Black Unicorn Digital Solutions

Documented results include a national flowers and gifting brand that grew monthly revenue from ₹58 lakh to ₹1.5 crore while return on ad spend (ROAS) rose from 1.8x to 7.1x; a heritage hair care brand that grew from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh a month as ROAS improved from 1.07x to 7.5x; and a newly launched brand that reached ₹41 lakh in revenue in its first 30 days at 4.6x ROAS.

Alongside the milestone, the firm is formalising a founder-led model. Founder Akeel Firdous now works directly on every client account, and the firm takes on a limited number of brands at a time, instead of the common agency practice of assigning accounts to junior managers.

The shift reflects how advertising itself has changed. Meta's Advantage+ and Google's Performance Max now automate much of the targeting and bidding agencies once did by hand. What they can't automate is creative strategy, offer design, and measuring what actually drives profit.

"Most agencies are still charging founders for work the algorithm now does for free," said Akeel Firdous, Founder of Black Unicorn Digital Solutions. "A founder doesn't need someone adjusting bids every morning. They need someone deciding what to sell, how to say it, and whether the growth is actually profitable. That's the work that can't be automated, and it's the work I do personally on every account."

The complete case study library is available at blackunicorn.i

About Black Unicorn Digital Solutions

Black Unicorn Digital Solutions is a performance marketing firm that helps D2C and ecommerce brands grow profitably. Founded by Akeel Firdous, who has 12 years of experience in ecommerce and performance marketing, the firm has worked with more than 450 brands across fashion, beauty, wellness, nutraceuticals and lifestyle. Black Unicorn combines paid advertising across Meta, Google and marketplaces with creative strategy and profit-focused analytics. Founders work directly with senior leadership rather than junior account teams. Learn more at blackunicorn.in.

Media contact: Akeel Firdous, ..., +91 95966 03242

Press Inquiries

Akeel Firdous

akeel [at] blackunicorn.in

