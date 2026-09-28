The Discrete Power Electronics Market Is Projected To Grow Rapidly At An 8.6% CAGR Until 2030

The discrete power electronics market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Discrete Power Electronics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The discrete power electronics market is experiencing rapid expansion, fueled by growing technological advancements and increasing energy efficiency demands across various sectors. As industries continue to adopt sophisticated power management solutions, the market is set to witness substantial growth in the coming years. Here is a detailed overview of the market size, key growth drivers, regional developments, and trends shaping this dynamic sector.

Discrete Power Electronics Market Size and Growth Projections

The discrete power electronics market has demonstrated significant growth recently, with its size expected to rise from $6.97 billion in 2025 to $7.6 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This increase during the historical period is largely driven by expanding demand for power conversion systems, broader adoption of electronic devices in multiple industries, a growing need for effective electrical power management, the rise of renewable energy installations, and the increasing implementation of automation equipment.

Download a free sample of the discrete power electronics market report:



Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $10.59 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include rising demand for semiconductor components with high power density, the widespread use of advanced electric power systems, heightened requirements for better thermal performance in power devices, the expanding deployment of efficient power control solutions, and an increased need for dependable power semiconductor components. Key trends expected to shape the market involve the adoption of advanced power semiconductor devices that enhance power conversion efficiency, a preference for compact and reliable discrete components, growing use of high-performance power switching devices in industrial settings, the development of energy-efficient power management technologies, and greater integration of discrete power elements in modern electrical systems.

Understanding Discrete Power Electronics and Their Applications

Discrete power electronics are individual semiconductor devices designed to manage, switch, and convert electrical power independently, as opposed to functioning within integrated circuits. These components play a vital role in boosting power efficiency and system reliability for applications such as electric vehicles, industrial machinery, renewable energy platforms, and power supply units.

View the full discrete power electronics market report:



Key Drivers Behind Growth in the Discrete Power Electronics Market

One of the primary factors propelling the discrete power electronics market is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). EVs, which are powered wholly or partially by electricity stored in batteries instead of relying on traditional internal combustion engines fueled by fossil fuels, are gaining popularity due to growing environmental concerns. These vehicles offer lower greenhouse gas emissions, supporting a shift toward more sustainable and cleaner transportation options.

Discrete power electronics are crucial in EVs as they efficiently manage the conversion and control of electrical energy between the battery, motor, and auxiliary systems. This management enhances overall power efficiency, driving performance, and thermal regulation in vehicles. For example, a report from January 2024 by Kelley Blue Book, a part of US-based Cox Automotive, revealed that in 2023, a record 1.2 million car buyers in the United States opted for electric vehicles. This accounted for 7.6% of the total U.S. vehicle market, up from 5.9% in 2022, highlighting the growing impact of EV adoption on the discrete power electronics market.

Regional Outlook and Fastest Growing Markets in Discrete Power Electronics

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the discrete power electronics market. Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Discrete Power Electronics Market Is Projected to Grow Rapidly at an 8.6% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 28, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.