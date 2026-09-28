The Digital Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Is Projected To Reach $12.78 Billion By 2030

The digital power management integrated circuit (IC) market Size

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The Business Research Company's The Digital Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The digital power management integrated circuit (IC) market is gaining significant traction as demand for energy-efficient and advanced semiconductor solutions continues to rise. This sector plays a crucial role in optimizing power delivery in modern electronic systems, and its expansion is closely tied to the evolving needs of various industries. Let's explore the current market size, key factors driving growth, regional leadership, and future trends shaping this industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Digital Power Management Integrated Circuit IC Market

The digital power management IC market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $8.49 billion in 2025 to $9.24 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This growth during the historical period is driven by rising demand for energy-efficient electronic devices, wider adoption of advanced semiconductor technologies, expansion in consumer electronics usage, increasing complexity of electronic power systems, and a greater need for enhanced power stability and regulation.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $12.78 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.4%. This forecasted expansion is fueled by growing requirements for power management solutions in electric vehicles, the spread of intelligent power control systems, the proliferation of connected electronic devices, increasing demand for high-performance computing infrastructure, and a focus on miniaturized, low-power semiconductor components. Key trends include the development of highly efficient digital power management solutions, integration of advanced voltage monitoring and control, demand for compact and energy-saving ICs, adoption of programmable power management architectures, and emphasis on improved thermal management and power reliability.

Understanding Digital Power Management Integrated Circuits and Their Role

Digital power management integrated circuits are semiconductor devices designed to digitally regulate, control, and optimize power delivery within electronic systems. They provide accurate voltage conversion, sequencing, and monitoring functions that enhance energy efficiency and overall system performance, especially in complex electronics. These integrated circuits are essential for stabilizing power, reducing energy losses, and meeting dynamic power needs in today's advanced electronic devices.

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Primary Drivers Behind Growth in the Digital Power Management Integrated Circuit Market

One of the main forces propelling the digital power management IC market is the increasing demand for energy efficiency. Energy efficiency means accomplishing a task or delivering output using less energy while minimizing waste. As electricity consumption rises across industrial, commercial, and consumer electronics sectors, both organizations and consumers are motivated to cut energy costs. Digital power management ICs help achieve this by enabling precise power regulation, dynamic voltage adjustment, real-time system monitoring, and optimized energy use, which collectively reduce power consumption and boost device performance.

Supporting this trend, in October 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported that investments in energy efficiency across buildings, transportation, and industrial sectors are expected to grow by about 4% in 2024, reaching approximately $660 billion. This growing focus on energy conservation is a significant factor driving the demand for digital power management integrated circuits.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects in Digital Power Management ICs

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the digital power management integrated circuit market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Digital Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market is Projected to Reach $12.78 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 28, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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