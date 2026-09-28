Liam Perry, Perry Personal Injury Lawyers Founding Partner, Launches Redesigned Firm Website

The redesigned homepage centers the firm's practice areas and seven offices across San Diego, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Liam Perry, founding partner of Perry Personal Injury Lawyers, has launched a redesigned homepage for the personal injury law firm at perrypi, consolidating its practice areas and seven Southern California office locations on one site. Liam Perry is a personal injury attorney who represents injured clients in car, truck, motorcycle, pedestrian, bicycle and rideshare accident cases, as well as wrongful death, slip and fall, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, medical malpractice and product liability claims, across San Diego, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.The redesigned homepage brings the firm's practice areas, its seven Southern California office locations and a summary of case results into a single layout, replacing the firm's previous site structure. Liam Perry began his legal career as an insurance defense litigator representing insurance companies before founding Perry Personal Injury Lawyers to represent injured claimants instead, background he says shapes how the firm evaluates a case from the first call. He holds a J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law (2014), is licensed by the State Bar of California under bar number 296507, and is admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He is rated by Super Lawyers and has recovered more than $20 million in settlements and verdicts for injured clients, including an $8.1 million confidential settlement, an $8 million trucking case settlement and a $1.14 million jury verdict.Perry Personal Injury Lawyers is headquartered at 614 Fifth Ave., Suite H1, in San Diego, with additional offices in Encinitas, Costa Mesa, La Mesa, Oceanside, Victorville and La Quinta. The firm represents clients in car, truck, motorcycle, pedestrian, bicycle and rideshare accident cases, as well as wrongful death, slip and fall, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, medical malpractice and product liability matters, across San Diego, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

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Perry Personal Injury Lawyers

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Liam Perry, Perry Personal Injury Lawyers Founding Partner, Launches Redesigned Firm Website News Provided By Case Engine September 28, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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