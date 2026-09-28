The Enhancement Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor Market Is Projected To Grow Rapidly

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Enhancement Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor Market share

The Business Research Company's Enhancement Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The enhancement metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand across various industries. This market's expansion is closely tied to the rising use of electronics and power management systems, reflecting broader trends in semiconductor technology and energy efficiency.

Enhancement MOSFET Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory

The market for enhancement MOSFETs is set to grow from $5.23 billion in 2025 to $5.75 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth during the recent period has been fueled by the widespread adoption of electronic devices, an expanding semiconductor industry, increased use of switching components in industrial applications, and a growing emphasis on energy-efficient electronic parts. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $8.24 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.4%. Factors influencing this future expansion include the rising demand for wide bandgap semiconductor technologies, the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems, advancements in power electronics, and a trend toward miniaturized, high-performance components.

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Fundamental Features of Enhancement MOSFETs and Their Applications

Enhancement MOSFETs function as voltage-controlled switches or amplifiers, requiring a gate voltage to establish a conductive channel between source and drain terminals. These devices are favored for their high switching efficiency, low power consumption, rapid response times, and dependable electronic control. Because of these characteristics, they play a vital role in power management, signal processing, and various electronic circuit designs. Their ability to regulate current efficiently and provide reliable switching makes them indispensable in a wide array of electrical and electronic systems.

First Key Factor Accelerating Enhancement MOSFET Market Growth

The rising adoption of electric vehicles is a critical driver behind the enhancement MOSFET market's ongoing growth. Electric vehicles rely on rechargeable batteries to power electric motors, presenting an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional gasoline and diesel cars by reducing emissions and air pollution. This shift is supported by government incentives, stricter emissions regulations, and increased investment in charging infrastructure. Enhancement MOSFETs are crucial in EV technology because they enable efficient power switching in systems such as battery management, onboard chargers, and motor drives, thereby improving energy efficiency, driving range, and vehicle performance.

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Second Key Factor Supporting Market Expansion Through EV Adoption

For example, data from the US Energy Information Administration in December 2024 highlighted that combined sales of hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) increased from 19.1% of all new light-duty vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2024 to 21.2% in the third quarter. This growing market share of electric and hybrid vehicles underscores the accelerating demand for enhancement MOSFETs that support the power electronics essential for these advanced transportation technologies.

Asia-Pacific Region Leads Enhancement MOSFET Market with Robust Growth Outlook

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the enhancement MOSFET sector and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report on enhancement MOSFETs includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and opportunities.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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The Enhancement Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor Market is Projected to Grow Rapidly News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 28, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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