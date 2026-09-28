Edge Security Market Set To Experience Steady Growth At A 21.3% CAGR Until 2030

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Edge Security Market industry

The Business Research Company's Edge Security Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The edge security market is rapidly evolving as organizations increasingly prioritize safeguarding their distributed IT environments. With the growing reliance on edge computing and connected devices, protecting data and applications at the network edge has become crucial. Here's a detailed look at the market's size, key drivers, regional outlook, and what's fueling its expansion.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Edge Security Market

The edge security market has witnessed impressive growth in recent years and shows no signs of slowing down. It is expected to increase from $29.12 billion in 2025 to $35.46 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. This upward trend during the historical period stems from the widespread adoption of cloud computing infrastructure, the proliferation of IoT devices, escalating cybersecurity threats targeting distributed networks, and a greater emphasis on secure remote access solutions. Additionally, ongoing digital transformation initiatives across enterprises contribute significantly to this growth.

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Looking ahead, the edge security market is set for exponential expansion, projected to reach $76.84 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.3%. This forecasted surge is driven by increasing deployment of edge computing architectures, heightened demand for real-time threat intelligence capabilities, and the broader integration of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Other factors supporting market growth include the expansion of hybrid and multi-cloud environments and the rising need for automated security management across distributed infrastructures. Notable trends expected to shape the market include AI-enabled edge threat detection, automated incident response, adoption of zero trust architectures specifically for edge environments, real-time network monitoring and analytics at the edge, deployment of secure edge gateways, and advanced identity verification and access control mechanisms.

Understanding Edge Security and Its Importance

Edge security encompasses a collection of cybersecurity technologies and controls aimed at protecting data, applications, devices, and networks positioned at the edge of an IT ecosystem. Unlike traditional centralized data centers, edge computing brings processing and data handling closer to end-user devices and distributed infrastructure. This market focuses on securing distributed endpoints, edge gateways, and computing nodes by implementing policies such as identity verification, threat detection, traffic filtering, encryption, and secure access controls. By doing so, organizations benefit from reduced latency, enhanced performance, and consistent security across highly distributed and hybrid environments. At the same time, edge security mitigates risks associated with a larger attack surface created by distributed network architectures.

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The Role of Enterprise Edge Computing Adoption in Market Growth

One of the primary forces propelling the edge security market is the rising adoption of edge computing within enterprises. This approach involves processing and analyzing data near its source-such as sensors, devices, or local servers-instead of relying solely on centralized cloud data centers. Enterprises are increasingly embracing edge computing to achieve low-latency, real-time data processing, better bandwidth efficiency, and support for data-heavy applications, including IoT, industrial automation, and smart analytics. As edge computing decentralizes data processing across numerous devices and locations, it also expands the potential attack surface. This makes robust security solutions essential to safeguard data, control access, and ensure continuous monitoring in these distributed setups.

Supporting this trend, for example, in June 2026 Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union, reported that the proportion of enterprises in the EU using paid cloud computing services rose by 7.42% in 2025 compared to 2023. This upward movement indicates broader cloud and edge technology adoption, which further drives demand for edge security solutions.

Regional Overview of the Edge Security Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the edge security market, reflecting the region's advanced technology infrastructure and early adoption of cybersecurity innovations. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by rapid digital transformation, increasing IoT deployments, and expanding cloud infrastructure investments. The market analysis covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on this dynamic market.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Edge Security Market Set to Experience Steady Growth at a 21.3% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 28, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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