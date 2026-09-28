CM Samrat Choudhary Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood Situation In Bihar's East Champaran

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday arrived by helicopter at Hussaini block in East Champaran district to assess the flood situation around Dumaria Ghat Bridge and the surrounding areas.

Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas and reviewed the preparedness of the local administration.

He also inspected the situation around Dumaria Ghat Bridge and sought updates from officials on water levels and the measures being taken to deal with any potential flooding.

Bihar Water Resources Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Motihari MP Radha Mohan Singh, the local MLA and senior administrative officials were present at Dumaria Ghat Bridge during the Chief Minister's visit.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary directed officials to establish relief camps in flood-prone and affected areas and ensure that all necessary assistance reaches residents without delay.

He instructed the administration to maintain continuous surveillance of the situation and remain prepared to provide immediate relief if water levels rise or conditions worsen.

Officials were also directed to ensure that essential arrangements are in place so that affected people can be evacuated and provided assistance if required.

Water Resources Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said there were currently no flood-like conditions in the area.

He added that the water level was expected to rise by around 10 centimetres, but added that the administration was fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.

According to Vijay Kumar Choudhary, district administration teams are actively monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautionary measures.

He said that if a flood situation develops, the state government will provide all possible assistance to affected residents.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to maintain preparedness and ensure that relief and assistance reach people promptly if the situation deteriorates.

On Monday, the Meteorological Centre issued a yellow alert for rain in 12 districts of north Bihar, including East Champaran district.

Rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of around 30 km/hour, are expected in these areas.