Bengal: Drugs, Pistol Seized Near India-Nepal Border Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) In a major operation, troops of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in coordination with local police, raided a house close to the India-Nepal border on Monday and seized narcotics and a sophisticated firearm with two magazines.

Authorities took two people into custody and are questioning them to identify others involved in the racket.

A senior SSB official said the operation began around 4 a.m. and continued till 11.05 a.m. after specific intelligence inputs were received about narcotics stored at the house of Madan Mohan Paswan in Hathiduba village, Churli, under Galgalia Police Station in Kishanganj, Bihar.

“The raid was conducted by personnel of the G Company, Bhatgaon, Quick Response Team of A Company, Nimuguri, Galgalia police, and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Bihar Police. The house is located about 3.83 km inside Indian territory from border pillar number 102,” the official said.

During the search, police seized 455 grams of brown sugar in five plastic pouches, a factory-made pistol, two magazines, and a digital pocket weighing machine. Police took Madan Mohan Paswan (29) and Ramjapo Paswan (57), the property owner, into custody. Police handed over the seized items and the accused to Galgalia police station for interrogation and legal action.

Officials noted that substantial quantities of narcotics have been seized in joint operations along the international border in recent months, with several arrests made. The India-Nepal border runs through West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“Criminal activities along this stretch range from narcotics smuggling to human trafficking. Criminals exploit cross-border movement as citizens of both countries can cross unchecked without documentation. Operations span across states, with criminals taking advantage of jurisdictional changes,” another official said.

Beyond managing the border, the SSB monitors criminal activities within its jurisdiction. It has built a credible intelligence network that has helped curb such activities. Recently, a human trafficking racket was busted and six girls, including four minors from Tripura, were rescued while being taken across the border into Nepal. The SSB also busted a cattle smuggling racket involving animals transported from Uttar Pradesh to Assam.

“The SSB has also rescued girls from West Bengal districts who were being trafficked into Nepal to work at dance bars,” the official added.