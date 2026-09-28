BRS' KTR Confident Of Retaining MLC Seat, Calls For Coordinated Effort

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) expressed confidence that the party would retain the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduates' MLC seat in the forthcoming elections, saying that the party was in a favourable position to retain the constituency.

According to a release, KTR held a series of constituency-wise meetings with BRS leaders from Hyderabad, the erstwhile Rangareddy district and the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, ahead of the elections to two Graduates' MLC constituencies in the State.

Recalling the party's victory from the constituency with former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's daughter Surabhi Vani Devi as its candidate, KTR said the victory had been made possible by the coordinated and systematic efforts of party leaders and cadres. He called upon the party leadership to work with the same spirit in the forthcoming elections.

KTR Urges Focus on Voter Enrolment

KTR said the BRS had a favourable environment to retain the sitting seat and urged party leaders to accord top priority to voter enrolment, as the registration process had commenced. He asked party workers to ensure that eligible graduates in their respective areas enrolled as voters. He also called upon leaders to involve their family members and reach out to every eligible graduate to facilitate voter registration.

'Dissatisfaction with BJP, Congress'

KTR further claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) support among the youth was declining across the country and that there was growing dissatisfaction with both the BJP at the Centre and the Congress government in Telangana. According to KTR, the youth were increasingly expressing their dissatisfaction with both national parties.

He said the prevailing political environment presented an opportunity for the BRS to win both Graduates' MLC seats. He also alleged that government employees were angry with the Chief Minsiter Revanth Reddy government over what he described as unfulfilled promises, while unemployed youth were deeply dissatisfied with the State government. KTR further claimed that educated sections of society were critical of the government.

BRS Confident in Other Districts

KTR said BRS leaders from the erstwhile Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts had also expressed confidence in the party's prospects during a review meeting held two days earlier. He called upon party leaders and cadres to work collectively and implement a well-planned voter-enrolment campaign, irrespective of the eventual BRS candidate, with the objective of strengthening the party's position in the forthcoming MLC elections.

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