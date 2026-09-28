Asian Games 2026: Mandaviya Hails Javelin Duo For Double Podium

Double Podium in Javelin

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday congratulated Indian athletes for winning medals on Day 9 in the ongoing Asian Games in Japan.

Mandaviya lauded Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav for securing silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the Men's Javelin Throw at the Asian Games 2026, celebrating India's double podium finish. "Double Podium in Javelin! Congratulations to Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav on winning the Silver and Bronze medals, respectively, in the Men's Javelin Throw at the #AsianGames2026," Mandaviya wrote in an X post. Double Podium in Javelin! Congratulations to Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav on winning the Silver and Bronze medals respectively in the Men's Javelin Throw at the #AsianGames2026.#Cheer4Bharat twitter/CNvQQpz0qw - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 28, 2026

Silver for Sreeshankar in Long Jump

Mandaviya also lauded Murali Sreeshankar for winning the silver medal in the Men's Long Jump Final at the Asian Games 2026. "Congratulations to Murali Sreeshankar on a brilliant Silver Medal in the Men's Long Jump Final at the Asian Games 2026!" Mandaviya wrote in an X post. Congratulations to Murali Sreeshankar on a brilliant Silver Medal in the Men's Long Jump Final at the Asian Games 2026! #Cheer4Bharat twitter/S6hVPBP6C7 - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 28, 2026

Bronze for Pincky Balhara in Kurash

Mandaviya congratulated Pincky Balhara for winning the bronze medal in the Women's -78kg Kurash event at the Asian Games 2026. "Heartiest congratulations to Pincky Balhara (TAGG Athlete) on securing the Bronze Medal in Women's -78kg Kurash at the #AsianGames2026," Mandaviya wrote in another X post. Heartiest congratulations to Pincky Balhara (TAGG Athlete) on securing the Bronze Medal in Women's -78kg Kurash at the #AsianGames2026.#Cheer4Bharat twitter/qxhdDAB077 - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 28, 2026

Parul Chaudhary Wins Bronze in 5000m

Mandaviya hailed Parul Chaudhary for winning the bronze medal in the Women's 5000m event at the Asian Games 2026. "Congratulations to Parul Chaudhary on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 5000m at the #AsianGames2026!" Mandaviya wrote in another X post. Congratulations to Parul Chaudhary on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 5000m at the #AsianGames2026! #Cheer4Bharat twitter/jgoGy0AZ2w - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 28, 2026

Silver for Gulveer Singh in 1500m

Mandaviya also hailed Gulveer Singh for winning the silver medal in the Men's 1500m Final at the Asian Games 2026, praising his speed, determination and fighting spirit. "A Silver that shines bright! Heartiest congratulations to Gulveer Singh on his superb performance in the Men's 1500m Final at #AsianGames2026. Your speed, grit and fighting spirit have brought immense pride to India," Mandaviya wrote in an X post. A Silver that shines bright! Heartiest congratulations to Gulveer Singh on his superb performance in the Men's 1500m Final at #AsianGames2026. Your speed, grit and fighting spirit have brought immense pride to India.#Cheer4Bharat twitter/UCBwIkdFh3 - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 28, 2026

Vithya Ramraj's Historic Bronze

Mandaviya congratulated Vithya Ramraj for winning the bronze medal in the Women's 400m Hurdles at the Asian Games 2026, highlighting her record-breaking performance that surpassed PT Usha's national record and marked a historic moment for Indian athletics. A NEW CHAPTER IN INDIAN ATHLETICS! Vithya Ramraj wins Bronze in the Women's 400m Hurdles at #AsianGames2026, shattering legendary PT Usha's National Record in the process! A historic run that makes the nation proud.#Cheer4Bharat twitter/IXCntDOoTH - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 28, 2026 "A NEW CHAPTER IN INDIAN ATHLETICS! Vithya Ramraj wins Bronze in the Women's 400m Hurdles at #AsianGames2026, shattering legendary PT Usha's National Record in the process! A historic run that makes the nation proud," Mandaviya wrote in another X post.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)