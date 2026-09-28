Evolve Conclave To Link India's EV Push With Wider Energy Transition

EVolve Conclave to Integrate Electric Mobility and Energy Transition

The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) will convene EVolve, a Conclave on Electric Mobility on September 30 in New Delhi. The Conclave will bring together policymakers, government officials, industry leaders, academics and experts to deliberate on the future of electric mobility in India and its relationship with the country's wider energy transition.

CPRG, in a statement, said that as India advances towards its 2070 net-zero target, the success of its energy and mobility transformation will increasingly depend on how closely these two systems evolve together. The rapid adoption of electric vehicles will create new demands on the power grid, while the expansion of renewable energy presents an opportunity to accelerate cleaner mobility. The Evolve Conclave will bring these interconnected priorities into focus, examining how stronger coordination can support a more resilient, efficient and scalable transition.

A Call for System-Level Solutions

Ahead of the conclave, Director of CPRG, Ramanand, said, "India's electric mobility transition cannot be seen separately from the wider energy transition. The pace of EV adoption will matter, but so will the ability of the power grid, charging network, manufacturing ecosystem and financing architecture to support that shift.

He said, "The real challenge is to ensure that these different parts of the transition do not move in isolation, but reinforce each other." He added, "Through EVolve, we want to bring these connected questions onto one platform and move the discussion towards practical, system-level solutions. At CPRG, our effort is to create policy conversations that are grounded in implementation, institutional coordination and the long-term public value of India's transition."

Key Enablers and Stakeholders

CPRG further added that the conclave will examine the key enablers shaping India's energy and mobility landscape. Discussions will explore grid readiness, charging infrastructure, manufacturing and technological innovation, alongside the role of finance and workforce development. The deliberations will further consider how policy frameworks, investment priorities and coordination across institutions can help address emerging bottlenecks and enable solutions that can be implemented at scale.

"The Conclave will bring together stakeholders from across government, industry, academia and the wider energy and mobility ecosystem. Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Lieutenant Governor, Government of the NCT of Delhi, will attend as the Chief Guest," CPRG added.

Fostering a Unified Policy Agenda

EVolve is envisioned as a platform that moves the discussion beyond individual sectoral challenges and towards the larger question of how India's transport and energy systems can evolve together. The Conclave seeks to bring different stakeholders into the same conversation, identify practical areas of coordination, and examine the institutional, infrastructural and market requirements needed to support India's energy and mobility transition.

"The discussions are expected to contribute towards a more unified energy-mobility policy agenda, while generating actionable recommendations for relevant ministries, departments and participating stakeholders. The Conclave will also seek to encourage partnerships among government, industry, financiers and civil society to support greater coordination across the two sectors." CPRG added. (ANI)

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