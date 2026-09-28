Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Backs 10Th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi has extended his support to the 10th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, which will be held on November 29.

He received the official jersey from Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, during a meeting ahead of the marathon.

The 10th edition will continue the marathon's #Run4OurSoldiers initiative, which has brought citizens and Armed Forces personnel together over the past decade to honour the courage, service and sacrifice of India's soldiers.

The milestone edition comes as Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Sanghavi said,“The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon completing its landmark 10th edition is a proud moment for Ahmedabad and reflects how sport can bring people together around a larger purpose. For a decade, the marathon has carried the spirit of #Run4OurSoldiers, allowing thousands of citizens to run in honour of the courage, service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces.

"From the historic battles of 1947 to the decisive resolve of Operation Sindoor, our soldiers have continuously stood as the unbreakable shield of our nation. It is heartening to see Armed Forces personnel themselves be part of this journey and to see the city come together year after year in their honour.”

“As Ahmedabad gears up for the Commonwealth Games 2030 and strengthens its position on the global sporting map, such initiatives play an important role in building a strong culture of fitness, participation and community around sport. I congratulate Adani Sportsline on completing this significant milestone and for actively contributing to Ahmedabad's growing sporting ecosystem. The 10th edition jersey is a fitting symbol of this decade-long journey and the spirit that continues to bring the city together,” he added.

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said,“We are grateful for the support of Honourable Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi as we mark the 10th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. Presenting him with the official jersey is a proud moment as we celebrate a decade of running in honour of our Armed Forces. As Ahmedabad prepares for the Commonwealth Games 2030, we look forward to contributing to the city's sporting journey."

The marathon, an initiative of the Adani Group, took its inaugural stride in November 2017 and completed its fifth lap in November 2021. It has earned runners' affection for offering one of the most picturesque routes in the world.

The race categories include full marathon, half marathon, 10 km run, and 5 km run. The races, which attracted nearly 20,000 participants in the first two editions, saw over 17,000 participants in the third and fourth editions. Post-COVID, the Ahmedabad Marathon was the first to organise a physical event by devising time-slot-based systems that permitted over 8,000 runners to participate in 2021 over two days while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

In 2022, the Ahmedabad Marathon made it to the 'Global Marathon Event List - AIMS World Running', Ahmedabad's only run to be featured on this global list. In 2025, more than 24,000 participants joined the #Run4OurSoldiers event in solidarity with our armed forces.