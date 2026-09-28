Children's National Receives $4 Million Gift For Healing Arts, Nature And Play

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This investment expands joyful patient experiences for kids across the Washington, D.C., region, supporting healing arts, a garden and a camp for patients.

Washington, DC, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new $4 million gift from the Gerard B. Lambert Foundation will create joyful, healing experiences for Children's National patients in the hospital and across the community. The investment will launch a new healing arts initiative, revitalize the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden dedicated to the first ladies of the United States, and ensure more children can experience Camp Accomplish in partnership with Melwood, a leading advocate, employer and service provider for people with disabilities and their caregivers. The gift will also support the Fund for Every Child, which ensures world-class care for children and families in need.

“This is an incredible gift. It allows us to expand the meaningful and individualized experiences that help children and families find comfort, connection and moments of joy during some of their most challenging times,” said BobbiJo Pansier, MPH, CCLS, CTRS, director of Child Life and Integrative Care Services at Children's National.

The one-of-a-kind Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at Children's National was made possible in 2017 thanks to a multimillion-dollar gift from the Lambert Foundation, generous gifts from Heather and Andy Florance, the employees of CoStar Group and other donors. Leading up to the garden's 10th anniversary in spring 2027, this investment will help to reinvigorate this important resource for patients, families and hospital team members.

“The natural space gives a sense of life and hope,” said Angelica Bowman, lead activity coordinator at Children's National.

In addition to supporting events and activities in the garden and hospital, the funding will enable the creation of independent play areas, sensory stations, colorful art installations in collaboration with local artists and more.

“My grandmother, Bunny Mellon, would be unbelievably proud to share her legacy in such a meaningful way,” said Thomas Lloyd, president of the Lambert Foundation.“This is an investment in children's well-being through the power of nature, art and community.”

Camp Accomplish gives kids facing chronic conditions and disabilities the chance to discover the magic of summer camp and reclaim this pivotal childhood experience. Funding for the camp helps cover scholarships for families requiring financial assistance, introduces new programming and expands specialized medical staffing to fully accommodate campers and their complex care needs.

The investment marks the beginning of a new wave of healing arts support at Children's National.

“It's about so much more than beauty,” said Greg Scott, gallery curator and exhibition coordinator at Children's National.“Every day, I see the difference that art makes for kids and families to alleviate stress and find hope.”

Media contact: Annie Ham | ... | 202-476-4500

About Children's National

For 155 years, Children's National in Washington, D.C., has delivered expert pediatric care at every milestone. As the region's only standalone children's hospital, kids have been the center of its mission since 1870. Today, it is one of the top 10 children's hospitals in the nation and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children's National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children.

The Children's National Research & Innovation Campus opened in 2021, a first-of-its-kind pediatric hub dedicated to developing new and better ways to care for kids. Children's National has been designated four times in a row as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children's National is home to the Children's National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.

In 1987, Children's National founded Safe Kids Worldwide, a non-profit dedicated to reducing unintentional injuries among children through comprehensive national and global education, research and advocacy. As a non-profit, Children's National relies on generous donors to help ensure that every child receives the care they need.

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CONTACT: Annie Ham Children's National Hospital 2024764500...