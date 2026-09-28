Net Asset Value
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 21 September 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 40.1 pence per share.
For further information, please contact:
Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
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