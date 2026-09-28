Delhi Police Register FIR Against AAP MLA On PWD Engineer's Complaint

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Monday filed an FIR against Tilak Nagar AAP legislator Jarnail Singh on the complaint of a Public Works Department (PWD) assistant engineer who had accused him of obstructing a public servant and damaging public property, an official said.

Police sources said SHO Tilak Nagar has also added provisions related to threat and intimidation in the FIR registered against the MLA.

On Sunday, the PWD assistant engineer and a private construction company official filed separate police complaints at Tilak Nagar police station against Jarnail Singh, alleging attempts to obstruct a public servant, damage public property, and extort money.

The complaints followed the commotion at the road-construction site in Vikaspuri in the afternoon, where Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh was allegedly abused and provoked by the MLA's supporters during an official inspection.

In his complaint, the PWD assistant engineer accused the MLA and his supporters of interfering in government work and breaking "road material to attack the Minister, throwing debris onto the Minister's car".

In his complaint, the government engineer requested the Tilak Nagar SHO to take strict legal action and register an FIR for "obstructing public servants in the discharge of official duties, pressuring for illegal demands, criminal intimidation, causing damage to public property and attacking government officials, so that the safety and security of employees can be safeguarded".

The separate complaint given by the representative of construction company, C.P. Arora Private Limited, to Tilak Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Vinit Kumar Panday said that on September 24, the MLA and 40 to 50 of his supporters stalled their road construction activities and demanded Rs 50 lakh and threatened to torch the company's machinery if the money was not paid.

The complaint said that on Sunday afternoon, the same group also started an argument with the PWD Minister, and the MLA himself threw a stone at the Minister's car.

The private construction company's representative said, "We are concerned about the safety of our staff, workers and machinery and also about the repeated interference with the work being carried out by us."

Seeking necessary action, the construction company's complaint said, "We request you to provide necessary protection to our staff and machinery so that the awarded work can be carried out without any further interference or threat."