Delhi: Chandni Chowk ERO Invites Eligible Bela Estate Electors To Get Names Added To Voters' List

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency in Delhi on Monday invited eligible residents of Bela Estate, Vijay Ghat near Yamuna bank, to apply in Form-6, along with supporting documents, for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls, if they have still not done so.

Reiterating its firm commitment to a transparent, participative and inclusive revision process, ensuring that“no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll”, the ERO office, in a statement, also clarified a media report earlier this month which said that just one of the 729 voters registered in the electoral roll of Part No. 38, J.J. Bela Estate, Vijay Ghat (Old PS No. 33, Present PS No. 38) could make it to the revised draft rolls.

The ERO's office said that during SIR Enumeration, forms were distributed by the BLOs to the electors at their registered address. The BLOs later collected the forms from the electors.

In the reported case of Bela Estate, the electoral roll for Old PS No. 33 was examined. It was observed that, in most cases, the address of the electors was recorded as“Agriculture”, while house numbers were recorded only in respect of a few electors, it said.

The area covered under the said Part is situated on the western bank of the River Yamuna. It appears that a substantial number of electors residing in the area were engaged in agricultural activities in and around the Yamuna Bank area, it said.

The agricultural activities/illegal cultivation in the said area were discontinued in 2021, and the dwelling units existing in the area were demolished in 2022-23. As a result, the physical and residential status of the area has changed substantially since the preparation of the earlier electoral records, it said.

As per the instructions for SIR, the BLO was required to undertake house-to-house visits for distribution of the Enumeration Forms to the electors at their registered address. Due to the demolition of the dwelling units, these electors were no longer residing at the registered address as mentioned in the electoral roll, it said.

Thus, their status as“Ordinary Resident” under Section 20(7) of the RP Act, 1970, read with the Instructions in the Manual of the ERO, has changed. As such, as per the extant instructions, BLO has correctly placed these electors in the ASDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead or Others) List, said the ERO's office.

As per the provisions of the Election Commission of India, in case the name of any elector does not exist in the electoral roll, and he/she satisfies the eligibility conditions for registration in the electoral rolls as laid down under Section 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and other Rules, he/she may apply in Form-6 along with supporting documents prescribed by the ECI for inclusion of his/her name in the electoral roll at any time during the year, it said.

Forms can be submitted during the period of claims and objections from August 31 to October 30 to include their name in the final electoral roll to be published on December 4, 2026, according to the revised deadline for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The claims and objections can be filed in the following forms: Form 6: Application for enrolment of new elector along with declaration & supporting documents; Form 6A: Application for addition by Overseas Indian Elector; Form 7: Application for objecting to proposed inclusion or seeking deletion of an existing entry; and Form 8: Shifting of residence within or outside constituency by an existing elector; application for correction in particulars, replacement of EPIC without correction, and marking of PWD elector, along with declaration and supporting documents.

The statement said that application forms may be submitted in person to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), Booth Level Officers (BLO), and at Designated Locations (polling stations).

Application forms can also be submitted online at: or the ECINET Mobile App.