Gujarat Dy CM Backs 10Th Adani Marathon As Ahmedabad Eyes CWG 2030

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday extended his support to the 10th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, which will be held on November 29, as the city prepares for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Sanghavi received the official jersey of the 10th edition from Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer of Adani Sportsline, during a meeting ahead of the marathon.

The milestone edition will continue the marathon's "#Run4OurSoldiers" initiative, which has brought citizens and Armed Forces personnel together over the past decade to honour the courage, service and sacrifice of India's soldiers.

"The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon completing its landmark 10th edition is a proud moment for Ahmedabad and reflects how sport can bring people together around a larger purpose. For a decade, the marathon has carried the spirit of #Run4OurSoldiers, allowing thousands of citizens to run in honour of the courage, service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces," Sanghavi said.

"From the historic battles of 1947 to the decisive resolve of Operation Sindoor, our soldiers have continuously stood as the unbreakable shield of our nation. It is heartening to see Armed Forces personnel themselves be part of this journey and to see the city come together year after year in their honour," he added.

Sanghavi said the marathon assumes added significance as the city prepares to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

"As Ahmedabad gears up for the Commonwealth Games 2030 and strengthens its position on the global sporting map, such initiatives play an important role in building a strong culture of fitness, participation and community around sport. I congratulate Adani Sportsline on completing this significant milestone and for actively contributing to Ahmedabad's growing sporting ecosystem. The 10th edition jersey is a fitting symbol of this decade-long journey and the spirit that continues to bring the city together," he said.

Adesara said the organisers are grateful for Sanghavi's support as the marathon marks its 10th edition. "Presenting him with the official jersey is a proud moment as we celebrate a decade of running in honour of our Armed Forces. As Ahmedabad prepares for the Commonwealth Games 2030, we look forward to contributing to the city's sporting journey," he said.

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon was launched in November 2017 and completed its fifth edition in November 2021. The event features full marathon, half marathon, 10 km and 5 km races.

Nearly 20,000 participants took part in its first two editions, while more than 17,000 participated in the third and fourth editions.

In 2021, following the Covid-19 pandemic, the marathon organised its first physical event using a time-slot-based system, allowing more than 8,000 runners to participate over two days while adhering to Covid-19 norms.

In 2022, the marathon was included in the 'Global Marathon Event List - AIMS World Running', becoming the only run from Ahmedabad to feature on the list.

More than 24,000 participants joined the "#Run4OurSoldiers" event in 2025, while over 3,000 defence personnel participated in the run that year. A major portion of the proceeds from the event is allocated towards the welfare of the Armed Forces.

Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of the Adani Group, was established in 2019 to promote grassroots sports and create opportunities for sporting talent in India.