Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Information Regarding Executed Transactions Within The Framework Of A Share Buyback Programme (Outside The Liquidity Agreement) From 21 September To 25 September 2026


2026-09-28 12:18:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 July 2026, Ayvens started on Friday 31 July 2026, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 450 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. The share buyback programme will be carried out in accordance with the provisions set out in the EU Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th 2014, on market abuse, as modified, and its implementing provisions, and within the limits of the authorization granted to Ayvens to purchase shares and cancel such shares pursuant to the 19th and 20th resolutions of the combined General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 May 2026. The share buyback is performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 21 September to 25 September 2026 are described below. As of 25 September 2026, Ayvens has completed 27.23% of its share buyback programme, representing 1.43%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 21 September to 25 September 2026

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Market (MIC code)
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 21-Sep-26 FR0013258662 195,102 10.1584 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 21-Sep-26 FR0013258662 100,587 10.1446 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 21-Sep-26 FR0013258662 20,059 10.1536 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 21-Sep-26 FR0013258662 34,658 10.1422 AQEU
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 22-Sep-26 FR0013258662 199,172 10.2753 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 22-Sep-26 FR0013258662 130,725 10.2867 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 22-Sep-26 FR0013258662 29,500 10.2912 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 22-Sep-26 FR0013258662 46,075 10.3060 AQEU
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 23-Sep-26 FR0013258662 221,274 10.2488 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 23-Sep-26 FR0013258662 138,500 10.2392 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 23-Sep-26 FR0013258662 30,650 10.2532 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 23-Sep-26 FR0013258662 48,325 10.2506 AQEU
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 24-Sep-26 FR0013258662 225,933 10.1101 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 24-Sep-26 FR0013258662 138,824 10.1068 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 24-Sep-26 FR0013258662 33,250 10.1192 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 24-Sep-26 FR0013258662 49,400 10.1227 AQEU
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 25-Sep-26 FR0013258662 217,067 10.0044 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 25-Sep-26 FR0013258662 129,047 10.0046 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 25-Sep-26 FR0013258662 33,950 10.0023 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 25-Sep-26 FR0013258662 50,050 10.0042 AQEU
TOTAL 2,072,148 10.1583


About Ayvens
Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 13,000 employees across 40 countries, Ayvens manages 3.1 million vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens' majority shareholder.
Find out more at ayvens.com


Press contact
Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
...


1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 783,862,091 shares comprising the current share capital.


Attachment

  • Report-on-share-buyback- 21 September to 25 September 2026

MENAFN28092026004107003653ID1111727526



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search