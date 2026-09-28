Information Regarding Executed Transactions Within The Framework Of A Share Buyback Programme (Outside The Liquidity Agreement) From 21 September To 25 September 2026

As announced on Thursday 30 July 2026, Ayvens started on Friday 31 July 2026, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 450 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. The share buyback programme will be carried out in accordance with the provisions set out in the EU Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th 2014, on market abuse, as modified, and its implementing provisions, and within the limits of the authorization granted to Ayvens to purchase shares and cancel such shares pursuant to the 19th and 20th resolutions of the combined General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 May 2026. The share buyback is performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 21 September to 25 September 2026 are described below. As of 25 September 2026, Ayvens has completed 27.23% of its share buyback programme, representing 1.43%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 21 September to 25 September 2026

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market