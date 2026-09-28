75% Of Americans Fear The Financial Aftermath Of Severe Weather As Much As The Storm Itself

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New COUNTRY Financial® Study Finds Americans Are More Prepared for the Storm Than the Recovery

Bloomington, IL, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Key Takeaways







Severe weather is increasingly becoming both a safety and financial resilience issue for American households.

75% of Americans say the financial aftermath of a severe weather event concerns them as much as the event itself.

84% are concerned their community will experience severe weather or a natural disaster in the next year.

Only 11% feel highly prepared to handle a severe weather event.

In recent years, 97% report experiencing weather-related financial strain, including higher utility bills, insurance costs, emergency supplies, property repairs, or lost income. The findings highlight a growing gap between weather awareness and financial recovery preparedness.





What the Research Found

New research commissioned by COUNTRY Financial and conducted by The Harris Poll found that while most Americans recognize the likelihood of severe weather affecting their communities, far fewer feel prepared for the financial and logistical challenges that often follow.





The study found:



84% are concerned their community will experience a severe weather event or natural disaster within the next year.

Only 11% feel highly prepared to respond and recover.

75% worry about the financial consequences as much as the storm itself. In recent years, 97% have experienced some form of weather-related financial strain.

The findings suggest many households may be prepared to react during an emergency but less prepared to navigate recovery expenses such as insurance deductibles, temporary housing, property repairs, lost income, and other out-of-pocket costs.





Why This Matters

The research arrives during National Weather Preparedness Month, a reminder that preparedness extends beyond emergency kits and evacuation plans.





Today's severe weather risks include hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, floods, winter storms, and other natural disasters. As these events become more frequent and costly, recovery planning is becoming just as important as emergency response planning.





"National Weather Preparedness Month is a reminder that severe weather can impact anyone, regardless of where they live," said Jesse Kohlbecker, Vice President of Claims and Client Services at COUNTRY Financial. "Because COUNTRY supports clients through both the claims and recovery process, we see firsthand how preparation today can lead to a faster, smoother recovery tomorrow."





Key Regional Findings

Concern about severe weather is especially high in several COUNTRY markets:



Wisconsin: 93% concern about severe weather

Illinois: 92% Alabama: 91%

Additional findings include:



Southern residents report the highest level of concern nationally at 90%.

Northeastern residents report lower levels of concern at 78%.

More than half of Americans say severe weather concerns have influenced where they want to live in the future. Nearly four in 10 say they have wished they had chosen somewhere else to live because of weather-related concerns.





The Preparedness Gap: Awareness vs. Resilience

Despite widespread concern, most Americans continue to focus primarily on immediate response measures rather than long-term resilience.





Americans report having an average of just 2.7 preparedness assets, including resources and plans intended to support both disaster readiness and recovery.





While many households maintain insurance coverage, significantly fewer have:







Reviewed policies recently

Built dedicated emergency savings

Created written evacuation plans

Developed post-disaster recovery plans Documented household belongings





The findings indicate that financial preparedness remains one of the most significant challenges facing households today.





"Preparedness is no longer just about having flashlights, batteries and bottled water," said Kohlbecker. "Today's reality is that weather preparedness and financial preparedness have become inseparable."





Four Ways Families Can Strengthen Preparedness

1. Prepare Your Home







Complete seasonal home maintenance. Address known property vulnerabilities, including damaged roofing, siding, or drainage issues.





2. Prepare Financially







Build emergency savings when possible.

Document belongings with photos or video. Store critical financial and personal records securely.





3. Understand Your Insurance Coverage







Review policy limits and deductibles annually with your insurance agent.

Discuss potential coverage gaps with a trusted insurance professional. Update coverage after major life events or property changes.





4. Prepare for Recovery







Create family communication plans.

Know evacuation routes and community resources. Develop a post-disaster recovery checklist before it is needed.





For weather preparedness resources, home maintenance guidance, claims information, and recovery planning tools, visit .

Fast Facts

Study Sponsor: COUNTRY Financial®

Research Partner: The Harris Poll

Field Dates: June 29-July 13, 2026

Sample: 2,400 U.S. adults age 21+

Methodology: Online survey

About COUNTRY Financial®





Founded by farmers in 1925, COUNTRY Financial helps individuals, families, businesses and farms protect what matters most through insurance and financial services solutions. Today, COUNTRY serves nearly 1.5 million people across 19 states through a network of more than 3,000 employees and 1,800 financial representatives. Learn more at .

Media Contact

COUNTRY Financial External Affairs ...

Contact Info



Jamie Hasselbring

...

+1 309-821-5103