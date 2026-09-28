America250 Documentary Honors The 70-Year Legacy Of Jacuzzi® Group

Historic Jacuzzi Bros. storefront in 1960

Jacuzzi® Reflects on Seven Decades of Wellness Innovation in new Documentary

CHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JacuzziGroup, the pioneer of at-home hydrotherapy and a global leader in spa wellness, is featured in the America250 documentary A Legacy Built on Wellness, now available on USA Today. The special recognizes the company's 70-year legacy, while highlighting the remarkable story of the Jacuzzi family and the breakthrough inventions that helped shape the modern wellness industry.Driven by a desire to solve real-world challenges and improve the quality of life of a young family member suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, the brothers leveraged their engineering expertise to create groundbreaking technologies that revolutionized hydrotherapy, bringing its therapeutic benefits into homes beyond clinical settings. From those humble beginnings, Jacuzzievolved into one of the most recognized household names in wellness, with a portfolio spanning hot tubs, swim spas, saunas, and cold plunge products."What started with a family of inventors solving a real problem has evolved into a global standard for wellness," states Erica Moir, VP of Product, Design and Advanced Technologies at JacuzziGroup. "Our latest innovations carry that same spirit, engineering every detail centered on science while ensuring wellness is at the forefront of our inventions."David Ghiz, owner of Imagine Backyard Living and a featured participant in the documentary, reflected on the brand's impact:“I was taught a long time ago by my dad that, like the Jacuzzi family, you need to have a purpose. For me, it's knowing I'm going to improve somebody's life with a Jacuzzi product.”Throughout its history, JacuzziGroup has introduced numerous category-defining technologies, including infrared and red light therapy integration, the True WaterTM system, and SmartTubtechnology. By combining engineering expertise with consumer-focused design, the company continues to develop products that support recovery, relaxation, performance, and overall wellness.JacuzziGroup is featured in USA Today's America250 series, spotlighting legacy companies and innovators shaping American culture. To learn more about the full suite of Jacuzziproducts and to find a local dealer, visit jacuzzi.WATCH THE DOCUMENTARYABOUT JACUZZI:Established in 1956, JacuzziGroup operates through two distinct divisions: JacuzziSpa, the preeminent global authority in high-end wellness equipment, including premier hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas, and JacuzziBath, which provides specialized bathing solutions and national remodeling expertise. Driven by a multi-decade heritage of engineering excellence, the Spa division is dedicated to enhancing lives through products focused on relaxation and recovery. The portfolio features world-class brands such as Jacuzzi, Sundance, Dream Maker, and HydropoolAs the most iconic trademark in hydrotherapy, Jacuzzimaintains a vast global footprint with manufacturing across North America, Europe, and Asia. Its dedicated workforce delivers elite health and wellness experiences to consumers in over 100 nations. In 2025, Jacuzziwas officially inducted into the 2025 Hot Tub Hall of Fame. Discover more by visiting .

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America250 Documentary Honors the 70-Year Legacy of Jacuzzi® Group News Provided By Acumen Media September 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Technology



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