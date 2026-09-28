Movingplace Launches Free Move Monday, Giving Away $1,999 Toward A Local Move Every Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moving is one of life's biggest transitions, and can be expensive. In fact, the average local full service move for a 2-bedroom family house costs over $1,000, according to MovingPlace proprietary data. To help make moving a little more accessible, MovingPlace has launched Free Move Monday, a new weekly sweepstakes that awards one winner a $1,999 promotional credit toward a qualifying local move every Monday.To enter, participants simply visit the Free Move Monday webpage, complete the entry form, and submit their information before the weekly drawing. Winners will receive a $1,999 promotional credit toward a local move, subject to the terms of the program.How Free Move Monday Works:-The Free Move prize refers to a $1,999 promotional credit toward a qualifying local move booked through MovingPlace.-One winner is selected every Monday.-Entries can be submitted through the official Free Move Monday landing page.-Excludes NY and FL residents.-Full eligibility requirements, prize details, and Official Rules are available on the campaign website.-No purchase necessary.-The promotion ends on November 8th, 2026.MovingPlace connects customers with professional moving services while helping simplify the booking process from start to finish. Through Free Move Monday, the company hopes to help ease one of the big pain points people face when relocating.For more information or to enter Free Move Monday, visitAbout MovingPlaceMovingPlace is the nation's largest marketplace of professional movers, connecting customers with vetted local movers to deliver a seamless, professional moving experience. From scheduling to final delivery, the MovingPlace platform enables customers to compare transparent quotes, book trusted crews, and manage their entire move in one place.To learn more, visit MovingPlace.

Lauren Thomas

MovingPlace

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MovingPlace Launches Free Move Monday, Giving Away $1,999 Toward a Local Move Every Week News Provided By MovingPlace September 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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