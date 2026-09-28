Convergent Water Technologies' Focalpoint® Earns Washington Ecology General Use Level Designation For Basic Treatment

GULD Badge

WADOE approval expands regulatory acceptance of FocalPoint® High-Performance Modular Biofiltration System at an approved hydraulic loading rate of 1.6 gpm/sf.

- David Batts, President of Convergent Water TechnologiesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Convergent Water Technologies announced today that its FocalPointHigh-Performance Modular Biofiltration System (HPMBS) has received a General Use Level Designation (GULD) for Basic Treatment from the Washington State Department of Ecology through its Technology Assessment Protocol – Ecology (TAPE) program.The designation establishes an approved hydraulic loading rate of 1.6 gallons per minute per square foot of media surface area and provides engineers, municipalities, developers and project teams with a Washington Ecology-reviewed biofiltration option for Basic Treatment applications.The approval followed extensive field evaluation in the Pacific Northwest. A total of 19 storm events were monitored, with 15 qualifying events meeting TAPE influent-range requirements for the final performance evaluation.Washington Ecology's TAPE program evaluates emerging stormwater treatment technologies through field testing and a formal regulatory review process. General Use Level Designation represents full approval for use under the applicable treatment designation, subject to Ecology conditions and local jurisdiction requirements. Other manufacturers receiving GULD approvals have similarly described the program as requiring field evaluation against defined treatment-performance goals.“FocalPoint has shown value in every market where it has been introduced, both regulated and unregulated, because of its flexibility and competitive price point,” said David Batts, President of Convergent Water Technologies.“We are excited to bring that same value to our developer, engineering, construction and distribution partners in markets that rely on TAPE GULD certification for performance verification.”A New Regulatory Pathway for a Proven Stormwater SolutionThe GULD expands the regulatory pathway for FocalPoint while retaining the design characteristics that have made the system attractive for constrained and high-value sites.Compared with traditional bioretention, FocalPoint can provide a substantially smaller treatment footprint, allowing more site area to remain available for development while reducing excavation, underdrain, bridging stone and media requirements. Its smaller footprint can also make ongoing maintenance more manageable.FocalPoint's boxless, modular configuration can be adapted to irregular footprints and constrained urban, redevelopment and retrofit sites. Integrated pretreatment can help protect the treatment media, reduce maintenance demands and extend system service life. Convergent also provides technical support for system sizing, layout, pretreatment, specifications and project integration.“The FocalPoint High-Performance Modular Biofiltration System has been approved, certified and verified by some of the most stringent testing and regulatory bodies in the United States,” said W. Scott Gorneau, MSAgE, P.E. (ME, NH), Senior Vice President, Convergent Water Technologies.“Washington Department of Ecology TAPE certification adds to that record, and we look forward to helping customers meet their stormwater permitting needs in markets where this level of certification is required.”Significance Beyond WashingtonWhile the designation establishes an important new regulatory pathway in Washington, TAPE certifications are also referenced by regulatory agencies and stormwater programs outside the state. Convergent is evaluating additional opportunities in markets including Oregon, California and Colorado, where TAPE credentials may support technology acceptance or local regulatory review. Specific approval requirements continue to vary by jurisdiction.The company will support the designation with new technical resources, design guidance and project-specific assistance for engineers and other stormwater professionals evaluating FocalPoint for upcoming projects.About FocalPointFocalPointHigh-Performance Modular Biofiltration System is an engineered stormwater treatment solution designed to provide high-rate biofiltration within a compact, flexible footprint. The system combines engineered media, modular underdrain components and integrated pretreatment options to support water-quality treatment while providing greater design flexibility for constrained sites.Key advantages include:.High hydraulic loading rate.Compact treatment footprint.Boxless, modular configuration.Flexible layouts for constrained sites.Integrated pretreatment options.Reduced excavation and material requirements.Green infrastructure appearance.Technical design support from Convergent Water TechnologiesAbout Convergent Water TechnologiesConvergent Water Technologies provides engineered water management and environmental solutions for stormwater treatment, biofiltration, pretreatment, infiltration, water quality and environmental compliance. Convergent works with engineers, developers, municipalities, contractors and environmental professionals to solve complex water-management challenges through practical system design, technical support and proven field implementation.For more information about FocalPointand its Washington Ecology General Use Level Designation, visit:Official Washington State Department of Ecology designation:guld-tape-2026

David Batts

Convergent Water Technologies

+1 800-711-5428

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Convergent Water Technologies' FocalPoint® Earns Washington Ecology General Use Level Designation for Basic Treatment News Provided By Convergent Water Technologies September 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment



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