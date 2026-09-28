Sunrider® Esetm Essential Oil Blend Earns Silver In Health & Wellbeing Awards

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sunrider International is proud to announce that EseTM Essential Oil Blend has earned Silver in the Aromatherapy Product of the Year category of the Health & Wellbeing Awards.The Health & Wellbeing Awards celebrate standout products across beauty, health, food, fitness, and wellbeing, with entries evaluated by a panel of expert judges. The awards recognize products that bring thoughtful ideas and innovation to the wellbeing space.EseTM Essential Oil Blend features a luxurious combination of clary sage, bergamot, lime, and rose oils, selected for their distinctive aromatic qualities. The versatile blend creates a soothing sensory experience designed to complement moments of relaxation and unwinding.Whether enjoyed in a diffuser or used topically as directed, EseTM adds a calming aromatic touch to everyday self-care. Its blend of fresh citrus, soft floral, warm herbal, and rich floral notes creates a distinctive fragrance experience that can be enjoyed throughout the day or as part of an evening wind-down ritual.“We're honored to see EseTM Essential Oil Blend recognized with a Silver award from the Health & Wellbeing Awards,” said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider International.“This recognition reflects our commitment to creating thoughtfully formulated products that bring together traditional herbal wisdom, natural ingredients, and modern science.”The recognition adds to Sunrider's growing collection of award-winning products and highlights the company's continued focus on creating distinctive wellness and beauty experiences inspired by its heritage and philosophy.About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create herbal products inspired by traditional herbal wisdom and modern science, along with a business opportunity designed to help people pursue more balanced lifestyles. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a global enterprise that spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

Kassy Rosewitz

Sunrider International

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Sunrider® EseTM Essential Oil Blend Earns Silver in Health & Wellbeing Awards News Provided By Sunrider International September 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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