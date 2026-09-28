Ranchbot Appoints Global Board Spanning Ranching, Agtech And Global Investment Following US$15M Series B

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New U.S.-headquartered board brings together senior experience across ranching, agriculture, technology, business, investment and natural-resource management

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ranchbot Technology Holdings Inc. today announced a new global Board of Directors following its transition to a U.S.-headquartered technology company. The board brings together senior leaders with experience spanning ranching and agriculture, technology, global business, venture capital and natural-resource management. The announcement follows the company's recent US$15 million-plus Series B financing and the establishment of its worldwide headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.Ranchbot is the global parent of Ranchbot in the United States and Farmbot in Australia. The board has been deliberately structured around three capabilities central to the company's next phase: deep understanding of agriculture and natural resources; experience building and scaling technology and global businesses; and institutional investment and governance expertise.The Board of Directors comprises Andrew Coppin (Co-Founder and Executive Chair), Andrea Nicholas Perdue, Andrey Shirben, Chuck Warta (representing Lewis & Clark Partners), Duane Cantrell (representing Fulcrum Global Capital), Howard Leibman (representing EVP) and James Clement III.“We have been very deliberate about the people we have brought around this table. Collectively, this board understands agriculture from the ranch gate through to global markets, and technology from early-stage innovation through to governing businesses at significant scale. However sophisticated our technology becomes, it has to solve practical problems for the people managing these operations every day,” said Andrew Coppin, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of Ranchbot Technology Holdings.“Ranchbot is addressing a real, everyday challenge for producers managing land, livestock and water across large and remote operations. There is a significant opportunity to build practical, connected technology for agriculture at global scale, and I look forward to helping guide the company through its next phase of growth,” said Chuck Warta, Non-Executive Director, Ranchbot Technology Holdings.Ranchbot's satellite-connected technology gives ranchers and managers of livestock, wildlife and natural resources remote visibility of critical assets such as water infrastructure - reducing unnecessary travel and helping identify problems before they become costly operational or animal welfare events. Beginning with water, the company is expanding into a broader platform that connects information across water, weather, pasture and livestock. The new board will provide governance and strategic support as Ranchbot scales in the United States and internationally.About Ranchbot Technology HoldingsRanchbot Technology Holdings Inc., founded in 2014, is a U.S.-headquartered agricultural technology company developing connected monitoring and management solutions for ranchers and managers of livestock, wildlife and natural resources. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, it combines IoT technology, satellite connectivity, software and data to give customers greater visibility of critical assets across large and remote operations. The group operates as Ranchbot in the United States and Farmbot in Australia and supports more than 12,000 customers who together manage approximately 10 million beef cattle and 15 million sheep across North America, Australia and other markets.Media contactElty McMillanHead of Marketing and CommunicationsRanchbot Technology Holdings Inc....

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Ranchbot Appoints Global Board Spanning Ranching, AgTech and Global Investment Following US$15M Series B News Provided By Jaya Jaya Myra Productions September 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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