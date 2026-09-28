Uszipcodemap Adds One-Click Text Copying To It's ZIP Radius Tool

USZIPcodemap new feature

User-requested update lets people copy selected ZIP codes as plain text with leading zeros preserved, while keeping existing CSV options.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- US ZIP Code Map has updated its ZIP code radius tool with a simpler way to copy results after users pointed out a small but frustrating problem: ZIP codes that begin with zero do not always behave well in spreadsheets.The radius tool already allowed users to copy or download results as CSV data. That works well for many people, but it can add an unnecessary step when someone simply needs a clean list of ZIP codes to paste into another program.It can also create confusion with ZIP codes in states such as New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, where many ZIP codes begin with zero. Spreadsheet software may interpret ZIP codes as numbers instead of text, which can cause the first zero to disappear.Based on user feedback, US ZIP Code Map added a new“Copy as text” option.Selected ZIP codes are now displayed one per line and can be copied directly to the clipboard with their leading zeros preserved.For example:088200706307060A user can select the ZIP codes they need, click“Copy as text,” and paste the list into an advertising platform, CRM, document, email, spreadsheet or other application without first downloading and opening a file.The existing“Copy CSV” and“Download CSV” options remain available for people who prefer structured data.The update grew out of feedback from people using the ZIP code radius tool for local market and service-area research.The tool lets users enter a ZIP code or place, choose a radius, and find nearby ZIP codes within that distance. Results can be viewed on an interactive map and selected individually before being copied or downloaded.That makes the tool useful for businesses and professionals researching service areas, advertising territories, delivery areas, nearby markets and other location-based questions.USZIPCodeMap measures radius results using straight-line geographic distance rather than driving distance. ZIP codes are included using Census ZIP Code Tabulation Area geographic reference points, and the site's geographic methodology explains how the calculations and map data are handled.The new plain-text option is a small update, but it reflects how US ZIP Code Map is being developed: by watching how people actually use the tools and removing unnecessary steps when possible.The ZIP code radius tool is free to use and does not require an account or registration.The updated radius search is available at tools/radius.Visitors can also use US ZIP Code Map to explore ZIP codes, cities, counties and states across the United States.About US ZIP Code MapUS ZIP Code Map is a free website for researching ZIP codes across the United States. The site brings together interactive maps, radius search, Census demographic information, nearby ZIP codes, city and county research, and national and state ZIP code rankings in one place.

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USZIPCodeMap Adds One-click Text Copying to it's ZIP Radius Tool News Provided By USZIPCodeMap September 28, 2026, 16:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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