James Parrish And Parrish Law Firm Launch 2026 Manassas Coat Drive

James Parrish and Parrish Law Firm invite Northern Virginia residents, schools, and businesses to support the 2026 Community Coat Drive and help collect 500 coats for local neighbors.

Manassas personal injury attorney James Parrish invites Northern Virginia residents to help Parrish Law Firm collect 500 coats by December 11, 2026.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia personal injury attorney James Parrish and Parrish Law Firm have launched the 2026 Community Coat Drive, inviting residents, schools, businesses, and community organizations to help collect 500 or more coats for children and adults in the local community.The campaign provides people throughout Manassas, Prince William County, and Northern Virginia with a simple way to help their neighbors prepare for colder weather.Parrish Law Firm is accepting new coats and coats in very good condition through Friday, December 11, 2026. A collection box will be available in the lobby of the firm's Manassas office at 9208 Lee Avenue, 1st Floor, Manassas, Virginia 20110.A Community Goal for the WinterA warm coat is a basic necessity, but seasonal expenses can make winter especially difficult for individuals and families. Through this community initiative, James Parrish and the Parrish Law Firm team hope to bring local residents and organizations together to help reach the 500-coat goal.Coats for children and adults are welcome. Community members can participate by bringing a coat to the Manassas office or by sharing information about the campaign with friends, relatives, coworkers, schools, businesses, and local organizations.Schools and businesses interested in sharing the campaign flyer or exploring an approved collection location may contact Parrish Law Firm to discuss appropriate arrangements. Any collection point outside the firm's Manassas office should first be coordinated and approved by the participating organization.From Donation to DeliveryAfter the final collection day, James Parrish and members of the Parrish Law Firm team will deliver the donated coats to a local shelter on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.The delivery will complete the campaign by moving the collected coats directly from the Manassas office to a community organization serving people in need.Donation InformationAccepted donations: New coats or coats in very good condition for children and adultsCollection deadline: Friday, December 11, 2026Drop-off location: Parrish Law Firm, 9208 Lee Avenue, 1st Floor, Manassas, VA 20110The Community Coat Drive reflects Parrish Law Firm's continuing commitment to serving the Northern Virginia community beyond the courtroom. Every donated coat brings the campaign one step closer to its goal and can help provide warmth to a local neighbor.For complete donation information and campaign updates, visit the Parrish Law Firm 500 Coat Drive page:About James Parrish and Parrish Law FirmJames Parrish is a Virginia personal injury attorney and the founder of the Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm. The firm serves clients from offices in Manassas, Fairfax, and Leesburg and represents people injured in car accidents, truck collisions, dog bites, and other personal injury matters throughout Northern Virginia.In addition to providing legal representation, James Parrish and his team support community programs benefiting individuals and families across the region.Media Contact:Parrish Law Firm571-229-1800

Jose Maximiliano Bustos Robles

Parrish Law Firm, PLLC

+1 571-229-1800

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James Parrish and Parrish Law Firm Launch 2026 Manassas Coat Drive News Provided By Parrish Law Firm, PLLC September 28, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law



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