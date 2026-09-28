Silver Streak Hosts Official Launch Celebration In Dallas On September 30

Sherri L. Combs invites the community to celebrate Silver Streak Senior Services and the award-winning book The Just-In-Case Plan

- Sherri Combs

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Silver Streak Senior Services will host an official launch celebration on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Meeting Place, 13612 Midway Road, Suite 1601, Farmers Branch, Texas 75244. The evening introduces both organizations to the Dallas community and celebrates The Just-In-Case Plan: Smart Strategies for Long-Term Care, Family Conversations, and Legacy Protection, the award-winning book by founder Sherri L. Combs. Admission is free, and guests may RSVP through Eventbrite.

Sherri L. Combs serves as CEO and Founder of both organizations. After more than 30 years in banking and community service, Combs created Silver Streak to connect seniors and families with trusted local providers. The Silver Streak directory spans more than 200 service categories, including home care, transportation, legal services, financial guidance, and housing resources, and serves communities in all 50 states.

The launch brings two missions together under one vision. Silver Streak Senior Services operates the directory, where every listed provider is researched and background-checked before being listed. Silver Streak Senior Solutions, a 501(c)(3) charity, helps low-to-moderate income seniors afford home repairs and modifications and delivers fraud-awareness education nationwide. Directory membership dues fund the nonprofit. The shared vision appears on the event invitation:“Two Missions. One Vision. A Stronger, Safer, Brighter Tomorrow.”

The Just-In-Case Plan is part of that mission. The book offers practical direction on long-term care decisions, family conversations, and legacy protection, with the aim of helping families plan before a crisis forces difficult choices. The title has received four awards, including the Next Generation Indie Book Award in the Social Change category and a Four Seasons Book Award, and has reached Amazon bestseller status in four categories.

Guests at the September 30 celebration can meet the Silver Streak team and partners, celebrate the release of The Just-In-Case Plan, and learn how to support Silver Streak Senior Solutions. Complimentary food and beverages will be served. Parking is free, and attire is business casual.“This celebration belongs to all of us,” said Combs.

The evening carries the Silver Streak motto,“People Helping People. All Generations. Always.” Vetted providers, families, caregivers, and community members committed to senior independence and dignity are expected to attend.

The Abundant Soul is the official sponsor of the launch celebration. Founded by Dr. Dawna Campbell, known professionally as The Mind Whisperer, The Abundant Soul works with leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives on the inner foundation that sustains wealth, influence, and legacy. The sponsorship supports the Silver Streak mission of protecting what families build over a lifetime.

Reservations are available at .

About Silver Streak Senior Services Silver Streak Senior Services is a trust-first directory and community for seniors and families, built on three commitments: protecting independence, preserving dignity, and preventing fraud. Every listed provider passes a four-step vetting process covering background screening, license review, insurance verification, and reputation monitoring. The Silver Streak Education Center publishes weekly Fraud Alerts, and free community resource listings cover programs at the state, county, and city level. Silver Streak Senior Solutions, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit arm, helps seniors through home repair support, fraud-awareness education, and Sponsor a Senior, a tax-deductible giving program. For more information, visit silverstreakhelp.

About The Abundant Soul

The Abundant Soul is a membership program designed to elevate frequency and create instant and harmonious change for soul-driven leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives building wealth, influence, and full-spectrum abundance. Founded by Dr. Dawna Campbell, The Mind Whisperer, the program is built on Thought Form Energy Healing, a method that works at the level of energy, vibration, and frequency to shift beliefs at the root. Members receive access to the membership portal for ongoing frequency calibration, The Abundant Soul Magazine, Abundant Soul TV, immersive retreats, and a library of courses, masterclasses, and meditations. For more information, visit abundantsoul.



Dawna Campbell

LAT Productions, Inc.

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Silver Streak: Make Them Prove It | Sherri Combs

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Silver Streak Hosts Official Launch Celebration in Dallas on September 30 News Provided By LAT Productions, Inc. September 28, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Human Rights, U.S. Politics



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