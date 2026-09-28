Jordan Greenaway, founder of Findwell, says that AI visibility in Manchester is still up for grabs

Slater Heelis leads Manchester for AI and search visibility, according to Findwell's new Law Firm Visibility Index.

- Jordan Greenaway

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Findwell has published the first Manchester Law Firm Visibility Index, ranking every law firm registered in Manchester and the Greater Manchester area by how easily a client can find them in Google and in AI search.

The index assesses around 400 active law firms that are registered in the region. It measures how firms, and the individual lawyers within them, surface when a client searches for the work they need rather than for a firm by name, and what AI says when a client asks who to instruct.

To qualify, a firm must be registered in Greater Manchester. An office in the city isn't enough to be included in the index. That lets the index measure the firms that are genuinely based in the city, rather than national firms with a local branch.

Slater Heelis tops the index, followed by Olliers Solicitors and Clifford Johnston & Co, with Maguire Family Law and Slater and Gordon Lawyers completing the top five. The report also names the leading firms in each of eight practice areas, from corporate and commercial to immigration.

The index shows for the first time that visibility is concentrated in very few hands. Ten firms took 30% of all Google positions across the searches, and AI named just 32 Manchester firms across every answer it gave. In 1 in 5 AI answers, AI named no Manchester-registered firm at all, pointing the reader to a directory or to a firm registered elsewhere.

The biggest finding is that the city's individual lawyers are almost invisible, even at the firms that rank highest. Firm websites took 87% of Google results, while pages belonging to a named lawyer barely registered.

When AI was asked to recommend individual lawyers, it named 114 people, but only 41 of them work at a firm registered in Manchester. In three of the eight practice areas (property and conveyancing, family law and immigration law), no individual lawyer from a Manchester firm appeared at all.

That matters because the way clients choose a lawyer is changing. Clients, journalists and wider legal stakeholders increasingly ask AI for the best specialist rather than the best firm, and AI answers with names. At the moment, it finds most of those names in legal directories.

Jordan Greenaway, founder of Findwell, said: "The firms at the top of this index have earned their place. Those Google positions take years of consistent work to build, and they're hard to take away.

"But across the whole market, firms are winning with their brand, not their people. Clients buy on the strength of a firm's expertise, yet the experts themselves are almost nowhere to be found. Partners are left with a team biography page that neither Google nor AI will ever surface.

"The individual positions in AI are still open. The Manchester firms that put their own experts forward now will be the ones AI recommends for years to come."

Findwell launches and runs AI-optimised expert hubs for professional services firms, and delivers content marketing for law firms that gets their experts found in Google and AI search. It builds a hub on the firm's own domain and fills it every month with articles, video and press coverage under each expert's name.

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About Findwell

Findwell makes professional services firms findable through their experts. It launches and runs an expert hub on the firm's own domain, with a page for each expert, then fills it every month with articles, video, newsletters and press coverage published under that expert's name. The work is built to be found in Google and named by AI, so the people behind a firm's expertise are the ones clients, journalists and AI tools find first. Findwell is part of Profile, the PR, thought leadership and communications agency.

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Manchester's most visible law firms revealed in first AI visibility index News Provided By Findwell September 28, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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