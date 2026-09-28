Ukraine Will Have To Pay A Price For Its Actions, Says Kremlin

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Sep 28 (IANS) Ukraine will have to pay a price for its strikes on Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Russian forces were continuing the special military operation and striking targets they considered appropriate.

"The President (Vladimir Putin) also spoke about this - Ukraine will have to pay a price for the actions that have taken place in recent months. That is what is happening now. Our armed forces are continuing the special military operation, quite consistently striking those targets which they consider expedient," Peskov said at his briefing, Russia's state-owned news agency Tass reported.

The Kremlin spokesperson also said negotiations with the United States on arms control needed to be resumed "yesterday", it reported.

"Talks on arms control need to be resumed, as they say, yesterday," Peskov said, adding that arms control issues had been left exposed and stripped of their international legal basis.

The need for arms control talks with Washington, the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, and relations with Serbia were the main topics of Monday's briefing, according to Tass.

Earlier this month, Putin held talks with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow, which Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov described as substantive, constructive and extremely frank.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's readiness to continue joint work with the United States in search of political and diplomatic solutions to the Ukrainian issues, Ushakov said, adding that the Russian side provided clear and comprehensive assessments of the situation unfolding amid the special military operation.

"In particular, note was taken of the real advances made by the Russian army within the combat zone; confidence was expressed in achieving the stated objectives, and the need to eliminate all root causes of the conflict was emphasised," he had said.

Ahead of those talks, Putin had ordered a three-day halt to strikes against Kyiv, Peskov had said, while urging against making predictions about settlement proposals.

–IANS

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